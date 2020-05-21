e-paper
This rescue op of 2 sloth bears from a well is making netizens give full points to humanity

“It took us four hours to rescue the two sloth bears. The two animals were released in the wild,” an official commented.

it-s-viral Updated: May 21, 2020 09:11 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Gondia, Maharashtra
A part of the rescue was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.
A rapid rescue team of the forest department on Monday saved two sloth bears which had fallen into a well in Salekasa tehsil of Maharashtra’s Gondia district, officials said.

The well is situated in Jhambdi village under Salekasa forest range and a rapid rescue team had to be summoned from Navegaonbadh and NNTR (Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve), an official said.

“It took us four hours to rescue the two sloth bears. The two animals were released in the wild,” he added.

A part of the rescue was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda with the caption,”Amidst the two gloomy news of Corona & Amphan we are navigating here, this cheered my heart. Officials and staff from Salekasa Range, Gondia, Maharashtra rescued two bears that had fallen in wells. All gratitude to these front-line green warriors.”

Take a look at the video:

The video has garnered almost 19,000 views and applause from netizens. “This is so reassuring,” writes an individual. “Wow one point to humanity,” comments another.

