This Serval cannot keep its cool while touching ice for the first time. Watch

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 14:04 IST

The video shows an African Serval who is blown away by the utter coolness of the ice.

The 11 second-long video was posted on ‘shamelessly stolen’ subreddit and then reposted on the ‘aww’ thread because of its undeniable awww factor.

The post, which is going viral, has more than 47,800 upvotes and 324 comments. The video shows an African Serval at Orlando, Florida on what appears to be a specially hot day. The wild cat is particularly blown away by the utter coolness of the ice stored in a small carry wagon. After an initial touch onto its cool surface, the cat’s bewilderment is expressed through its whole body. The feline stands up on two feet to inspect the substance by punching it. It is unclear whether it is the texture or the temperature of the ice which has got the cat so excited. But the video ends with its reaction attracting the attention of another fellow feline who looks like it’s about to discover the many wonders of what happens to water below 0 degrees Celsius.

Most viewers reacted by guessing the cat’s feeling after touching the ice with one saying, ‘It’s cold! Impossible!’ To which another responded by saying, ‘Unhot? Impossible’. Others focused on the second Serval who joined the ice party a little later, wondering how that fella must be feeling. Somebody thought the Serval looked concerned, with one comment stating ‘Are you okay? What’s wrong?’ While other users thought the second Serval was a bit freaked out by his friend’s uncool reaction to the ice. This user thought he was telling his buddy to “just chill out bro”.

Regardless of what the first Serval’s friend thinks, we think his reaction is uber-cute. When was the last time you got this surprised by something?