Home / It's Viral / This spooky Halloween story may not be the best thing to read before bed

This spooky Halloween story may not be the best thing to read before bed

The story was shared on the ‘no sleep’ subbreddit by Reddit user Richard Saxon.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 01:27 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Since being shared, the post has received over 10,000 likes (representational image).
Since being shared, the post has received over 10,000 likes (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

Halloween is just days away and that means it’s the season of spooks and scares. The pandemic may have put a damper on the festivities but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the holiday. How about enjoying a nice scary story for some chills and thrills? If you’re into that sort of thing, how about this short Halloween story?

The story was shared on the ‘no sleep’ subbreddit by Reddit user Richard Saxon. It was later shared on Instagram on Reddit’s official account. We don’t want to reveal too much, except that there’s a good chance the story will leave frightened.

Take a look:

Posted some 20 hours ago, the share has received over 10,000 likes and several comments.

“Bro this was really good,” shared an individual. “Would be a decent horror short movie,” shared another. We’d love to watch it.

“Great story! Worth the read! Reminded me of scary stories to tell in the dark...” wrote a third. “I’m kinda scared not gonna lie,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about it? Did you enjoy it?

