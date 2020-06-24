e-paper
This tortoise likes flowers, just not in the way you would think. Watch

The video shows Omelette who is a resident at Shedd Aquarium.

Jun 24, 2020
The image shows the tortoise named Omelette.
The image shows the tortoise named Omelette. (Twitter/@shedd_aquarium)
         

This is a video which shows Omelette, a resident tortoise at Shedd Aquarium and its love for flowers. Chances are that by the end of the video, after knowing why this animal loves flowers, you’ll end up saying “aww”.

Shared by the aquarium on their official Twitter handle, the star of the video is Omelette, a yellow-footed tortoise. The caption introduces the creature and informs that flowers are not just pleasing for humans but also for some of the animal residents at the place. The only difference is that the animals like flowers as tasty snacks. And, the video shows Omelette doing just the same – “munching on colorful pansies from Shedd’s gardens.”

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 11,000 views – and counting. It has also garnered close to 700 likes. From surprised to amazed, people shared varied comments on the video.

“This is great! 1. I didn’t know turtles ate flowers. 2. I didn’t know that Shedd maintains its own garden to provide food for the animals. Can you post a walk-thru video if your garden? I would love to see it,” excitedly wrote a Twitter user. There were others who were surprised see the tortoise eat flowers. “Aww, how adorable,” expressed another. “Omg Omelette. How CUTE!” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video? Do you think it’s adorable too?

