Home / It's Viral / This video of a narrow trekking lane will give you goosebumps. Watch

This video of a narrow trekking lane will give you goosebumps. Watch

Along with the location, a disclaimer in the caption says that one needs to be an expert in trekking to complete this adventure.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 17:01 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the trekking trail.
The image shows the trekking trail.(Instagram/@rishi.pokharna)
         

In many places, trekking requires walking along tricky paths and narrow lanes. A video on Instagram gives a glimpse of one such narrow trail along a range in Maharashtra. After watching the video, you may be highly amazed and equally shocked.

Shared by Instagram user Rishi Pokharna, the clip shows a rocky lane along a mountain. As the video goes o,n the camera continues to show the dangerously narrow trail.

The video, according to the caption, was shot during a trek to Bhairavgad fort in Sahyadri mountains, Maharashtra. “Not For Faint Hearted,” reads a part of the caption. Along with the location, a disclaimer in the caption says that one needs to be an expert in trekking to complete this adventure.

Take a look at the video:

Posted on October 29, the clip has garnered over 16,000 views along with numerous comments from netizens. The clip took people by surprise and that was evident in the comments. Many were amazed at such an adrenaline-inducing trek.

“Awesome!” commented an individual. “Having literal goosebumps,” said another. “Wow!!” wrote a third.

People also dropped fire emojis to show their appreciation for the video.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

