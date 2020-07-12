This wolf named Nikai is not only fierce but cute too. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 20:11 IST

If you ask us, what is the one thing which instantly makes our lips curl up into a smile? We would say cute and fluffy animals. Just like Nikai, a white-furred wolf who is beautiful and fierce, all at the same time.

The Wolf Conservation Center took to Twitter to share a video of Nikai. The clip in itself is very simple, it captures Nikai peeping from behind, what appears to be, a tree. It’s, however, the adorableness of the animal which makes the video a delightful watch. Chances are that the cuteness of this video will melt your heart into a puddle.

“Your moment of fierce cuteness. His name is Nikai,” wrote the organisation while sharing the video. Don’t be surprised if the video makes you say “aww,” repeatedly.

Your moment of fierce cuteness.

His name is Nikai 💕 pic.twitter.com/vKEPC1dugM — Wolf Conservation Center (@nywolforg) July 11, 2020

Since being shared day ago, the video has already gathered over 64,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. More than 9,700 tweeple have liked the video and close to 2,600 people have retweeted it too. Expectedly, there were many who couldn’t stop gushing over the cuteness of the clip.

“Yeah. I melted. Gorgeous, cute & majestic all rolled up in fluffy white fur,” wrote a Twitter user. “So Beautiful! Perfect, brilliant, awesome, and amazing! Protect these fantastic sentient beings with all your heart! They are pure love!” excitedly tweeted a second.

Here’s how others reacted:

What cutie pie — Austin Lister (@mrteamedward821) July 11, 2020

Nikai is beautiful — Laura (@LauraLi61207844) July 11, 2020

Wolves are such sweet creatures. We have to protect them, not shoot them! — Roger Moser (@rotscher63) July 11, 2020

What a magnificent being! God bless you and God bless wolves all over the world! Such a smile , l just wanted to grab n hug a lot... hehe pic.twitter.com/EIQojABLgJ — Lavender Girl (@Lavende43628873) July 11, 2020

“That’s the most genuine smile I’ve ever seen,” wrote a Twitter user and we think so too.

What do you think of the video?