TikTok’s ‘pass the brush’ challenge has some of the best beauty transformations you’ll see today

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:18 IST

TikTok is a gold mine for new and creative trends that are not only entertaining but inspiring to watch. This new ‘pass the brush’ trend is no exception to the rule. What is even more interesting is that individuals from all nationalities, ages, and genders are participating in the trend.

To partake in the ‘pass the brush’ challenge, a TikToker has to get a makeup brush passed onto them. Usually, they start the video with a natural look and then glam up after momentarily covering the camera with the makeup brush. They then pass on the brush to the next makeup fanatic, who goes through the same process. These clips are compiled into one TikTok video to show the flawless transitions.

Here is a compilation of some of the best ‘pass the brush’ videos out there:

So good to see all these beauty experts come together!

Are you inspired to try any of these looks?

We stand for all these cuties!

Men are also getting involved with the trend and showing those on the app their transformation skills!

This may be the reverse of the ‘pass the brush’ challenge. Well, sort of.

Here is a chores version of the challenge.

Brb, going to Youtube some makeup tutorials right now!

So what are your thoughts on this inclusive beauty challenge? Are you inspired to create a video of your own? Or try out any of the looks seen above?