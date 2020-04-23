e-paper
TikTok’s ‘pass the brush’ challenge has some of the best beauty transformations you’ll see today

Here is a compilation of some of the best ‘pass the brush’ videos on TikTok.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:18 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
To partake in the ‘pass the brush’ challenge, a TikToker has to get a makeup brush passed onto them.
To partake in the ‘pass the brush’ challenge, a TikToker has to get a makeup brush passed onto them.(TikTok/@mrunalpanchal)
         

TikTok is a gold mine for new and creative trends that are not only entertaining but inspiring to watch. This new ‘pass the brush’ trend is no exception to the rule. What is even more interesting is that individuals from all nationalities, ages, and genders are participating in the trend.

To partake in the ‘pass the brush’ challenge, a TikToker has to get a makeup brush passed onto them. Usually, they start the video with a natural look and then glam up after momentarily covering the camera with the makeup brush. They then pass on the brush to the next makeup fanatic, who goes through the same process. These clips are compiled into one TikTok video to show the flawless transitions.

Here is a compilation of some of the best ‘pass the brush’ videos out there:

So good to see all these beauty experts come together!

@mrunalpanchal

##ptolachallenge ❤️ ##passthebrush @ashi_khanna12 @unnatimalharkar @aashna3

♬ original sound - Aaveera Singh Masson

Are you inspired to try any of these looks?

@sukritikakar

Pass the brush challenge ❤️ ##passthebrushchallenge @aastha.gill @akasasing @jonitamusic @prakritikakar @lisamishramusic @anushamani @shalmiaow

♬ original sound - Sukriti Kakar

We stand for all these cuties!

@mrunalpanchal

##passthebrush all my cuties❤️

♬ original sound - Mrunal Panchal

Men are also getting involved with the trend and showing those on the app their transformation skills!

@rishabhchawla1

BOYS VERSION OF ##passthebrushchallenge 🔥❤️ w/ ##damnfam boys😉 also don’t forget to tag your fav kukkad❤️ ##foryou ##bollywood ##trending ##passthebrush

♬ original sound - Rishabh Chawla

This may be the reverse of the ‘pass the brush’ challenge. Well, sort of.

@rxjveegandhi

You should know you’re beautiful just the way you’re 🌸 Spot your fav! ##passthebrushchallenge ##veenions

♬ Scars to Your Beautiful - Billboard Top 100 Hits

Here is a chores version of the challenge.

@shefalibaggaofficial

Take the ##passthequarantinechores challenge##shefalibagga @vikas.guppta @shivanijha ##balraj ##ankita ##passthebrushchallenge ##quarantine ##corona ##foryou

♬ original sound - Shefalibaggaofficial

Brb, going to Youtube some makeup tutorials right now!

@kritika0405

guess which look I created ❤️##passthebrushchallenge ##foryou ##foryoupage ##gharbaithoindia ##boredathome l ##tiktokindia ##kitty4fam @makeupbyhimanshiahuja

♬ original sound - Kritika Arora

So what are your thoughts on this inclusive beauty challenge? Are you inspired to create a video of your own? Or try out any of the looks seen above?

