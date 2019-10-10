Town asks residents not to wash clothes for 5 days. Here’s why

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:53 IST

In today’s edition of strange news, we have an unusual request issued by authorities of a North Carolina town. The authorities have asked the residents to stop washing clothes for 5 days.

Surf City took to Facebook to roll out a request to its residents on October 1. “The Public Works Department will begin a directional flush of the hydrants and waterlines from October 7 through October 11,” the post reads.

The authorities cited the reason that the flush would help to “remove excess iron from the water lines.” Further adding, “residents may experience discolored water.” Then comes the strange part, the post reads that though the water doesn’t possess any health risk, “residents are discouraged from washing clothes during this time.”

The post attracted all sorts of comments from people. While some reacted in a funny manner, others were surprised.

“No clothes washing for 5 days,” wrote a Facebook user. “It’s gonna be murder catching up with our families of 5, and extracurricular activities/sports,” wrote another,

How would you react in such a situation?

