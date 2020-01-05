e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Tuna sold at a whopping $1.8 million in Tokyo auction

Tuna sold at a whopping $1.8 million in Tokyo auction

The successful bidder was Kiyoshi Kimura, the head of the company that runs sushi restaurant chain “Sushizanmai”.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 05, 2020 14:43 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Tokyo
A bluefin tuna that was auctioned for 193 million Japanese yen.
A bluefin tuna that was auctioned for 193 million Japanese yen.( REUTERS)
         

A bluefin tuna sold for 193.2 million yen ($1.8 million) in the first auction of the new year at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market, the second highest price on record, NHK broadcaster reported.

The tuna was caught off northern Aomori Prefecture and weighed 276 kilograms (608 lbs), according to NHK, which translates into a price of about 700,000 yen per kilogram.

The successful bidder was Kiyoshi Kimura, the head of the company that runs sushi restaurant chain “Sushizanmai,” NHK said.

Last year Kimura paid a record 333.6 million yen for a tuna at the auction, exceeding his previous record price in 2013.

tags
top news
200 infants die in two Gujarat hospitals, CM Vijay Rupani ignores queries
200 infants die in two Gujarat hospitals, CM Vijay Rupani ignores queries
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
May get cardiac arrest if not treated urgently, says Bhim Army chief’s doctor
May get cardiac arrest if not treated urgently, says Bhim Army chief’s doctor
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Samsung Unpacked 2020: Here’s when Galaxy S11 series will launch
Samsung Unpacked 2020: Here’s when Galaxy S11 series will launch
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news