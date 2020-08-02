e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / UK considering to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi with a coin in his honour

UK considering to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi with a coin in his honour

“RMAC is currently considering a coin to commemorate Gandhi”, the UK Treasury said.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 02, 2020 09:58 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
UK
British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak asked the Royal Mint Advisory Committee (RMAC) in a letter to pursue recognition of individuals from certain communities.
British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak asked the Royal Mint Advisory Committee (RMAC) in a letter to pursue recognition of individuals from certain communities.(REUTERS)
         

Britain is considering minting a coin to commemorate India’s independence hero Mahatma Gandhi, amid growing interest in recognizing the contributions of people from the Black, Asian and other minority ethnic communities.

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak asked the Royal Mint Advisory Committee (RMAC) in a letter to pursue recognition of individuals from those communities, the UK Treasury said in an emailed statement late on Saturday.

“RMAC is currently considering a coin to commemorate Gandhi”, the Treasury said.

Gandhi, who was born in 1869, advocated for non-violence throughout his life and played a key role in India’s struggle for independence. His birthday, Oct. 2, is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Often referred to as India’s “father of the nation”, he was assassinated by a Hindu radical on Jan. 30, 1948, just a few months after he led India to freedom from British rule.

As part of a global reassessment of history, colonialism and racism triggered by the death in May of a Black man, George Floyd, in the United States after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, some British institutions have begun re-examining their past.

Many organizations have taken initiatives to make investments to help the Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities and to support racial diversity. Floyd’s death has led to global protests against racism, colonialism and police brutality.

In his letter to the RMAC, Sunak said members of the BAME communities have made a “profound contribution” and that the committee should consider recognizing it on the UK’s coinage.

The RMAC is an independent committee made up of experts who recommend themes and designs for coins to Britain’s finance minister, the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

tags
top news
India, China to hold commander-level talks today, disengagement in finger area key focus
India, China to hold commander-level talks today, disengagement in finger area key focus
Chinese firms, mobile apps blocked, India could next target university tie-ups
Chinese firms, mobile apps blocked, India could next target university tie-ups
India’s Covid-19 tally over 1.75 million; recoveries go beyond 1.14 million
India’s Covid-19 tally over 1.75 million; recoveries go beyond 1.14 million
As science gains ground, fewer students opting for MBA, engineering
As science gains ground, fewer students opting for MBA, engineering
Techie from Chennai claims Chandrayaan 2 rover intact, uses Nasa pics
Techie from Chennai claims Chandrayaan 2 rover intact, uses Nasa pics
Come forward, Bihar top cop tells Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh probe
Come forward, Bihar top cop tells Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh probe
Ayodhya decked up ahead of Ram temple event, Yogi Adityanath to visit today
Ayodhya decked up ahead of Ram temple event, Yogi Adityanath to visit today
‘12 lakh jobs’: Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to ‘make in India’
‘12 lakh jobs’: Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to ‘make in India’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In