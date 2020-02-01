Union Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman quotes Pt Dina Nath Kaul’s poem. 5 finance ministers who previously turned to poetry during budget

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 13:29 IST

Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman is presenting the first budget of the decade in Parliament today. People are dropping varied reactions on each aspect of Budget 2020, including a verse recited by Sitharaman.

Nirmala Sitharaman recited a verse from a poem written by Sahitya Akademi winner Pt Dina Nath Kaul during her opening speech of Union Budget 2020.

“Our country is like a blooming Shalimar Bagh, our country is like the lotus blooming in the Dal Lake; it is like the boiling blood of the youth, my country, your country, the world’s most beloved country,” translated, the verse means.

Here’s a video of Nirmal Sitharaman reciting the verse:

हमारा वतन खिलते हुए शालीमार बाग जैसे

हमारा वतन डल झील में खिलते हुए कमल जैसा

नौजवानों के गरम खून जैसा

मेरा वतन, तेरा वतन, हमारा वतन

दुनिया का सबसे प्यारा वतन



श्रीमती निर्मला सीतारमण ने साहित्य अकादमी से सम्मानित कश्मीरी कवि पं. दीनानाथ कौल जी की कविता पढ़ी #JanJanKaBudget pic.twitter.com/pXmjwT3E1h — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) February 1, 2020

This, however, is not the first time a finance minister of India used a poem or a couplet in their speech. Here are previous ones who did the same.

Manmohan Singh (1991-92)

Then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh drew inspiration from Sir Muhammad Iqbal, widely known as Allama Iqbal while presenting budget. “Yunaan-o-Misr-o-Rom sab mit gaye jahaan se/ Ab tak magar hai baaki, naam-o-nishaan hamara (Old civilisations of Greece, Egypt and Rome have vanished from the earth. But our civilization continues to thrive),” he quoted.

Yashwant Sinha (2001-02)

During Union Budget 2001-02, then Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha recited a verse. “Taqaazaa hai waqt kaa ke toofaan se joojho, kahaan tak chaloge kinaare kinaare (The times require you to fight the storms. How long will you keep walking on the shore?),” he said. The poet of the verse is unknown.

P Chidambaram (2007-08)

Former Finance Minister of India, P Chidambaram multiple times quoted verses and sayings from famous personalities. During this particular budget, he quoted Tamil poet and philosopher saint Thiruvalluvar. “Uzhavinar Kai Madangin Illai Vizhaivathoom Vittame Enbarkum Nilai. (If ploughmen keep their hands folded, even sages claiming renunciation cannot find salvation),” he recited.

Pranab Mukherjee (2009-10)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, while presenting budget back in 2009-10 as India’s then finance minister, recited a verse written by Kautilya. “Just as one plucks fruits from a garden as they ripen, so shall a King have revenue collected as it becomes due. Just as one does not collect unripe fruits, he shall avoid taking wealth that is not due because that will make the people angry and spoil the very sources of revenue,” translated, the verse means.

Arun Jaitley (2015-2016)

While presenting budget for 2017-18, then Finance Minister Arum Jaitley recited a sublime verse. “Iss mod par na ghabra kar tham jaaiye aap, Jo baat nayi hai usay apnaaiye aap (Don’t get nervous and stop at this juncture),” he said while explaining government’s vision on a less cash-reliant India. Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24.