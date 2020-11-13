US singer Mary Millben performs ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ for Diwali. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 10:22 IST

A rendition of the devotional hymn ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ by prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer Mary Millben has gone viral on the Internet.

The rendition was posted on YouTube on Thursday by Milben in which she greets people on the occasion of Diwali.

“‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, a beautiful Hindi hymn commonly sung during #Diwali and in Indian households worldwide, is a song of worship and celebration. This hymn continues to move me, touch my spirit, and stir my passion for Indian culture,” she posted.

In the video Millben is seen in an orangish pink lehenga and sports a bindi on her forehead and has donned jewellery.

#Diwali2020! 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare', a beautiful Hindi hymn commonly sung during #Diwali and in Indian households worldwide, is a song of worship and celebration. This hymn continues to move me, touch my spirit, and stir my passion for Indian culture."https://t.co/D5ot8xv3Yz — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) November 12, 2020

Millben also shared behind-the-scenes footage of the video on Twitter. She tweeted, “So blessed to virtually perform for Diwali 2020 and cannot wait to share it with you all.”

She said that she has developed a deep affection for India through her study of Hindi.

“As an actress/singer in Hollywood, I have grown a deep affection for India through my study of Hindi, my deep immersion into India’s culture, music and cinema, and so much more thanks to my beloved Hindi coach Dr Moxraj, First cultural diplomat and Teacher of Indian Culture at the Embassy of India in Washington, DC,” Millben said.

Previously, the singer had posted a video of her singing India’s National Anthem for the 74th Anniversary of Independence Day on August 15 this year, which also was shared widely on the Internet and for which she received praise.

“India, the people of India, and the Indian-American community are very special to me. What a blessing to perform virtually for Diwali 2020 - an annual, Indian festival of lights where India, Indian Americans, and people from all over the world gather this year virtually to celebrate new harvest, gratefulness for prosperity, and celebrate light over darkness through the beauty of lamps,” said Millben.

While congratulating her, Dr Moxraj said that she is very enthusiastic about Indian culture.

“She has been enthusiastic to learn about Indian language, culture and traditions. She wanted to wish all Indians through this bhajan. I am proud of her recital,” he said.

Music by Canadian Screen Award and Grammy-nominated composer Daryl Bennett, Mary shared a spiritual and original arrangement of ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ with a diverse creative team -- Hollywood and Sony Pictures producer Tim Davis, award-winning engineer/mixer Jorge Vivo, Executive Directors John Schaus and Trent Massey of Arizona-based production company Ambient Skies, and BridalbyDeena owner Deena Mali.

“This hymn continues to move me, touch my spirit, and stir my passion for Indian culture. My mother Reverend Althea Millben was the first one to encourage me to consider recording and performing this song. During these times, we all need spiritual reinforcements that unify our souls.” said Millben.

Millben has performed for US Presidents George W Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump.