e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Video of British singer singing Dama Dam Mast Qalander on a street in Dubai goes viral again

Video of British singer singing Dama Dam Mast Qalander on a street in Dubai goes viral again

The video is actually from 2017 and features singer Tanya Wells from London.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 17:27 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has gone viral all over again.
The video has gone viral all over again. (Screengrab)
         

You may have heard several renditions of the beautiful Sufi song Dama Dam Mast Qalander. Well, here’s another one that is bound to win you over. The video, which is going viral all over again, shows two women singing the song on the side of a street.

The video is actually from 2017 and features singer Tanya Wells from London. She had shared on Facebook, “We stopped on the street in Dubai to make a few people smile by playing their music. Had no idea that a week later this video would be shared to me with an insane amount of views. The crazy world of the internet!”

Well, the video has gone viral all over again. This time it has caught people’s attention after Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon tweeted it. “Sufiana kalaam ... ‘Dam a Dam Mast Qalander’ goes international,” he tweeted on October 11.

The video has since won over many, collecting over 2,200 likes and more than 400 retweets. People shared various reactions to the share:

Several others used words like “amazing”, “wonderful” and “beautiful” to describe the performance. What do you think about it?

tags
top news
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Pakistan, China ‘creating border dispute under a mission’: Rajnath Singh
Pakistan, China ‘creating border dispute under a mission’: Rajnath Singh
Top Bollywood producers file suit against ‘irresponsible reporting’
Top Bollywood producers file suit against ‘irresponsible reporting’
After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai
After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai
Cloth masks may protect from Covid-19 only if washed daily, says study
Cloth masks may protect from Covid-19 only if washed daily, says study
Before Milgrom and Wilson, Americans have dominated economics Nobel Prize
Before Milgrom and Wilson, Americans have dominated economics Nobel Prize
Rahul Tewatia opens up on heated argument with Khaleel Ahmed
Rahul Tewatia opens up on heated argument with Khaleel Ahmed
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In