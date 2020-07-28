e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Video of golden lion tamarin monkey siblings is too cute to handle

Video of golden lion tamarin monkey siblings is too cute to handle

People love the video of the golden lion tamarin monkey siblings named Mico and Coco.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 28, 2020 13:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the golden lion tamarin monkey siblings.
The image shows the golden lion tamarin monkey siblings. (Facebook/Akron Zoo)
         

To make your Tuesday a brighter, we present you with a video which is cute and makes for a wonderful watch. Shared on Akron Zoo’s official Facebook page, the video captures the antics of two absolutely adorable lion tamarin monkey siblings.

“Most people try to avoid eating snacks while on the scale, but not our golden lion tamarins! Mico and Coco are brother and sister and the two monkeys enjoy training sessions in their behind-the-scenes bedroom with their care team. Of course, it does include tasty snacks as positive reinforcement!” reads the post caption. It also mentions that one of the keepers of the zoo named Brenna captured this incredibly sweet clip.

The video opens with one of the keepers asking a monkey to get on the scale and also handing out a treat. The clip also shows the orange-golden furred sibling duo sitting on a branch enjoying snacks. What makes the video even more delightful is how the keeper keeps saying “good boy” and “good girl” to the animals. Chances are you’ll see this almost one-minute-long clip with a big smile on your face. Yes, it’s that adorable!

Shared just a few hours ago, the post has amassed more than 4,500 views and close to 300 reactions.

“These guys are the great,” wrote a Facebook user. “Do you read my mind? You always post my favorite animals!,” expressed another. To which the zoo replied, “That’s our goal.”

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | ‘Sun’s out trunks out!’ for these elephants enjoying some pool time. Watch

tags
top news
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
‘Sole remit of EC’: Poll panel reprimands J&K Lt Guv for remarks on election timing
‘Sole remit of EC’: Poll panel reprimands J&K Lt Guv for remarks on election timing
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
‘Don’t want clashes, hope governor holds assembly session from July 31’: Rajasthan govt
‘Don’t want clashes, hope governor holds assembly session from July 31’: Rajasthan govt
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
Cop slams bike keys into 20-year-old’s forehead for not wearing helmet
Cop slams bike keys into 20-year-old’s forehead for not wearing helmet
‘Malicious intent’: Mayawati lashes out at Gehlot for merger of BSP MLAs in Cong
‘Malicious intent’: Mayawati lashes out at Gehlot for merger of BSP MLAs in Cong
Watch why ex-captain of India’s wheelchair cricket team works as a labourer 
Watch why ex-captain of India’s wheelchair cricket team works as a labourer 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In