Video of man dining in rain gets shout out from Reddit. ‘Mood,’ say people

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 08:56 IST

Have you ever come across those videos which are absolutely fun to watch at first glance and then you realise you somewhat relate to them too? This video of a man dining in rain aptly explains that category. It is also one of such videos which may hit you right in the feels.

Though shared a month ago on reddit, the clip again grabbed people’s attention after getting a shout out from Reddit on their official Instagram profile just two days ago on November 5.

While the Instagram caption reads, “How are you doing today?”, the Reddit one has a slightly different version. “How is your life going?,” it says.

Take a look at the clip which has now created a buzz:

People had a lot to say about the video and they didn’t hold back while doing so.

“On the bright side, that glass will stay full,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is literally everyone trying to act normal in 2020,” said another. We can’t say we disagree with that comment.

“At least he is wearing a mask,” pointed a third. “This is mood,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video?