Video of men boarding flight with ‘emotional support falcons’ goes viral

A video of two men boarding a flight with three falcons perched on their arms has gone viral on social media. A tweet accompanied with the video says the birds of prey were “emotional support falcons”. And ever since the tweet was shared, people on Twitter cannot stop sharing their reactions to the visuals captured in the video.

“Folks two dudes just boarded my plane with emotional support falcons,” says the tweet posted on March 30. The video has since collected over 38,400 ‘likes’ and more than 7,000 retweets - and still very much counting.

Folks two dudes just boarded my plane with emotional support falcons pic.twitter.com/lHABg8A7La — The Tajikistahn Dahn (@DonnieDoesWorld) March 29, 2019

Twitter user @DonnieDoesWorld not only shared the video but also tweeted about the reactions of his fellow passengers on the flight.

“People are changing seats to get away from them. I just volunteered to sit closer to them. They make me feel secure,” he tweeted.

He also shared his “post flight thoughts”:

Post Flight Thoughts: Would ride with an entire plane full of falcons if given the chance. I saw a 6 yr old kid try to touch a falcon but didn’t see the falcons trying to touch any 6 yr old kids. Very well behaved. https://t.co/a7rucZGSXI — The Tajikistahn Dahn (@DonnieDoesWorld) March 30, 2019

The viral video and tweets have collected quite a few reactions from people on Twitter.

“Those are the two coolest guys ever,” says a Twitter user. “I’d pay extra to be on this flight,” says another. “Couldn’t the falcons just meet them where they’re going?” jokes another.

Some pointed out that this wasn’t entirely uncommon after all.

If you fly on Royal Jordanian Airways you'll have the best chance of this happening. They allow 2 falcons per person (till the max of I think 10 per plane is reached). Other middle eastern airlines allow them too but fewer. In the UAE falcons are issued their own passports. :) — Liz Williams (@Liz_Alfreda) March 30, 2019

Falcons are allowed to travel with the owners in the cabin. It's nothing new...we see it all the time here in the Gulf. Don't be an ignoramus. Be curious. Learn about diff cultures. — Annie اینی (@aj_talk2me) March 30, 2019

In fact airlines such as Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways have specific policies in place for falcons.

How would you react if you realised you were on board a flight with falcons?

