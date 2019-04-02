Today in New Delhi, India
Video of men boarding flight with ‘emotional support falcons’ goes viral

“Folks two dudes just boarded my plane with emotional support falcons,” says the tweet.

it's viral Updated: Apr 02, 2019 13:11 IST
HT Correspondent
“People are changing seats to get away from them. I just volunteered to sit closer to them. They make me feel secure,” Twitter user @DonnieDoesWorld posted. (Twitter/@DonnieDoesWorld)

A video of two men boarding a flight with three falcons perched on their arms has gone viral on social media. A tweet accompanied with the video says the birds of prey were “emotional support falcons”. And ever since the tweet was shared, people on Twitter cannot stop sharing their reactions to the visuals captured in the video.

“Folks two dudes just boarded my plane with emotional support falcons,” says the tweet posted on March 30. The video has since collected over 38,400 ‘likes’ and more than 7,000 retweets - and still very much counting.

Twitter user @DonnieDoesWorld not only shared the video but also tweeted about the reactions of his fellow passengers on the flight.

“People are changing seats to get away from them. I just volunteered to sit closer to them. They make me feel secure,” he tweeted.

He also shared his “post flight thoughts”:

The viral video and tweets have collected quite a few reactions from people on Twitter.

“Those are the two coolest guys ever,” says a Twitter user. “I’d pay extra to be on this flight,” says another. “Couldn’t the falcons just meet them where they’re going?” jokes another.

Some pointed out that this wasn’t entirely uncommon after all.

In fact airlines such as Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways have specific policies in place for falcons.

How would you react if you realised you were on board a flight with falcons?

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 13:00 IST

