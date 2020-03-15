Video of monkeys fighting for food in desolate Thai street is shocking netizens

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 18:01 IST

Highlights Due to COVID-19 scare, there is sharp fall in tourist numbers

There are far fewer people offering food to the monkeys

Hundreds of monkeys swarmed the streets and started a fight over a single banana

A video of hundreds of monkeys swarming the streets and fighting over a single banana in Thailand went viral on social media and has left netizens in a shock.

As per the media reports monkeys usually depend on the tourists for food but nowadays due to COVID-19 scare, there is sharp fall in tourist numbers means there are far fewer people offering food to the monkeys.

The post was shared by an IFS officer Parveen Kaswan with the caption, “As per daily mail online “Hundreds of hungry monkeys swarm across Thai street as ‘rival gangs’ fight over food after tourists who normally feed them stay away because of coronavirus. Have you seen this coming ‘gang wars’ among monkeys because of #CoronaVirus.”

As per daily mail online "Hundreds of hungry monkeys swarm across Thai street as 'rival gangs' fight over food after tourists who normally feed them stay away because of coronavirus." Have you seen this coming ‘gang wars’ among monkeys bcz of #CoronaVirus. pic.twitter.com/e9s4BdcDO5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 13, 2020

As the post went viral, Twitterati have flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, “That’s the reason why feeding wild animals & birds should be strictly avoided. They lose their natural ability to find food & become dependent on the people feeding them, leading to such incidents when feeding suddenly stops.”

Another wrote, “While we have to agree to this, the destruction of their natural habitat is changing their lifestyle and make them more dependant on humans for feeding.”

“Coronovirus is changing dynamics everywhere...diplomacy, social relations...food security...I wonder, what will be next?” asked one user.

A post read, “If monkeys are fighting to satisfy their hunger and thirst. No longer human too will be fighting for their survival across the globe.”