e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Video of monkeys fighting for food in desolate Thai street is shocking netizens

Video of monkeys fighting for food in desolate Thai street is shocking netizens

“Hundreds of hungry monkeys swarm across Thai street as ‘rival gangs’ fight over food after tourists who normally feed them,” Parveen Kaswan wrote in the caption of the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 15, 2020 18:01 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Video of hundreds of monkeys swarming the streets and fighting over a single banana is going viral.
Video of hundreds of monkeys swarming the streets and fighting over a single banana is going viral.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
         
Highlights
  • Due to COVID-19 scare, there is sharp fall in tourist numbers
  • There are far fewer people offering food to the monkeys
  • Hundreds of monkeys swarmed the streets and started a fight over a single banana

A video of hundreds of monkeys swarming the streets and fighting over a single banana in Thailand went viral on social media and has left netizens in a shock.

As per the media reports monkeys usually depend on the tourists for food but nowadays due to COVID-19 scare, there is sharp fall in tourist numbers means there are far fewer people offering food to the monkeys.

The post was shared by an IFS officer Parveen Kaswan with the caption, “As per daily mail online “Hundreds of hungry monkeys swarm across Thai street as ‘rival gangs’ fight over food after tourists who normally feed them stay away because of coronavirus. Have you seen this coming ‘gang wars’ among monkeys because of #CoronaVirus.”

As the post went viral, Twitterati have flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, “That’s the reason why feeding wild animals &amp; birds should be strictly avoided. They lose their natural ability to find food &amp; become dependent on the people feeding them, leading to such incidents when feeding suddenly stops.”

Another wrote, “While we have to agree to this, the destruction of their natural habitat is changing their lifestyle and make them more dependant on humans for feeding.”

“Coronovirus is changing dynamics everywhere...diplomacy, social relations...food security...I wonder, what will be next?” asked one user.

A post read, “If monkeys are fighting to satisfy their hunger and thirst. No longer human too will be fighting for their survival across the globe.”

tags
top news
‘Prepare but do not panic’: PM Modi on coronavirus at SAARC conference call
‘Prepare but do not panic’: PM Modi on coronavirus at SAARC conference call
Coronavirus cases in India touch 107; Maharashtra, Kerala have most numbers
Coronavirus cases in India touch 107; Maharashtra, Kerala have most numbers
Rahul Gandhi takes aim at PM Narendra Modi for excise duty hike on fuel
Rahul Gandhi takes aim at PM Narendra Modi for excise duty hike on fuel
Coronavirus outbreak: What is ‘social distancing’ and can it work?
Coronavirus outbreak: What is ‘social distancing’ and can it work?
Coronavirus positive Delhi man, 46, came in contact with 813 people
Coronavirus positive Delhi man, 46, came in contact with 813 people
Coming soon: Google Maps’ augmented reality-based navigation feature
Coming soon: Google Maps’ augmented reality-based navigation feature
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Watch: Amid coronavirus lockdown, Italians sing from windows and balconies
Watch: Amid coronavirus lockdown, Italians sing from windows and balconies
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news