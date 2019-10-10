Video of mysterious lights goes viral. ‘Is it UFO,’ wonder people

it-s-viral

A video, reportedly captured off North Carolina’s Outer Banks, showing a cluster of mysterious glowing lights has sparked debate among netizens. People can’t stop discussing whether the lights are UFOs or just part of a military exercise.

Captured and later shared on YouTube by William Guy, the 30-second-long clip has managed to create a stir among social media users.

The video shows small glowing orb-like objects in the sky. “Anybody tell me what that is?” Guy says in the video. “We’re in the middle of the ocean, on a ferry, nothing around. Look. Nothing around. No land, no nothing,” he adds.

With a simple caption, “2019 real UFO sighting!!!!” the video was shared on September 28 and till now it has gathered over 6 lakh views – and the numbers are increasing.

Expectedly, people dropped various comments. While some believed that the video captured UFOs, others were not so easily convinced. There were also some who lamented about the length of the clip.

“Why would you not record every second you could of this. Where did they go, did they move, did you get closer, why would you stop recording??!!?” wrote a YouTube user. “They are most likely flares from an aircraft, it’s funny though that no one else recorded it you definitely can hear other people on the background,” wrote another suspiciously.

“They are absolutely military aircraft flares. The fact that he didn’t focus continually on flares and cut video says a lot,” commented a third. “Man that’s a crazy sighting for sure, thanks for sharing!” wrote a fourth. “I don’t see any planes in that video. It could be flares but I know UFOs are real. Just accept it world,” commented another.

North Carolina is considered as one of the most active places in the USA where many UFO sightings are often reported, according to WBTV.

What do you think about the mysterious lights?

