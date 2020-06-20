e-paper
Video reveals how vets treat people’s pets behind the scenes. It’s beyond adorable

You may have seen The Secret Life of Pets, now get ready to witness The Secret Life of Vets.

Jun 20, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the vet and the dog she’s examining.
The image shows the vet and the dog she's examining.
         

A video of an interaction between a doggo and a vet without the presence of the pet’s hooman recently graced the Internet. Chances are that the clip may make you say, “aww, this is so cute.” It’s certainly evoking that feeling in us.

Shared on Reddit with the caption, “How vets are really treating people’s pets behind the scenes,” the video exactly shows that. It shows the vet shaking hands, petting, and eventually, tightly hugging the dog. The clip ends with the person planting a kiss on the happy doggo’s cheek.

Click To Expand

With close to 5.2 million views, the video has sparked tons of reactions. Some wrote that they love how some vets treat the pets. A few individuals, employed in the same profession, unveiled how they treat their pet patients.

“You’re goddamned right I’m talking babytalk to your pets, even if they hate me. Doesn’t matter if they scratch or bite, while I’m trying to draw blood draw or put in a catheter. I will always tell your pet how wonderful they are,” wrote a Redditor. Isn’t that a wonderful thing to say?

“I know for a fact that my little monster kitty has a warning on his medical record that says “fractious” and “biter” and yet he still gets called a “snooglewoogly little bastard, yes you are” by the front desk staff,” shared a pet parent.

“This made me cry happy tears, thank you so much. I always worry so much because my boy kitty is bitey and swipey at the vet,” shared an individual.

“I work at a vet, and if your dog boards regularly and is a good boy, staff on break can and will teach your dog tricks. One good boy started boarding a few times a week two years ago, and his trick collection now includes classics such as “roll over,” “speak,” “play dead,” and the illustrious “sit,” as well as the ability to run a makeshift obstacle course we set up for him in the side yard,” revealed another.

“The secret life of vets,” joked a Redditor.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Adorable pug tries ‘attacking’ vet, ends up doing this instead. Cuteness guaranteed

