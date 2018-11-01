Virat Kohli inspired ‘world’s largest diya mosaic’ artwork on display in Mumbai

A Mumbai artist’s unique tribute to Virat Kohli is making quite the splash on social media. Abaasaheb Shewale has created what he says is the “world’s largest clay diya mosaic” of the Indian cricket captain, just in time for Diwali. Shewale has used over 4,000 diyas (4,484 to be precise) to create his special installation which is displayed at mall in Mumbai.

“The inspiration behind this installation was using the diya as a metaphor and comparing Kohli to a diya since he too is shining just like one,” Shewale told Hindustan Times. With Kohli’s birthday on November 5 and Diwali two days later, the art piece comes as a double celebration.

It took Shewale about eight hours to create the mosaic artwork. “Before I could put this creation from paper to reality, I invested about a week to conceptualize it accurately,” Shewale said.

The 31-year-old artist is happy that many people have appreciated his work but hopes Kohli himself sees the artwork and shares his thoughts on it.

The unique creation will be displayed at Seawood Grand Central Mall until November 10. “I have also applied for the Guinness World Record, India Book of Records and Unique World Records,” he said.

Take a look at how Shewale and his team created the artwork.

“Brilliant work,” says one Facebook user. “It’s just one of its kind! Splendid art,” says another.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 14:21 IST