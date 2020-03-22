e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Virender Sehwag tweets about ‘Corona Mukt Aasan’. Watch what it’s about

Virender Sehwag tweets about ‘Corona Mukt Aasan’. Watch what it’s about

Sehwag’s video shows how to keep the seats next to one empty while commuting in the metro.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 22, 2020 14:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
While many have loved the tweet, some have advised people to stay home to stay safe.
While many have loved the tweet, some have advised people to stay home to stay safe. (Twitter/@virendersehwag)
         

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, several precautionary measures have been advised and one of them is maintaining a distance of at least one metre with others. In fact, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also asked metro commuters to maintain this distance. Commuters have been asked to ensure alternate seats remain vacant and even standing in the metro has been prohibited. However, should you find anyone not obeying these rules, here’s what you can do. You can perform the ‘Corona Mukt Aasan’ suggested by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Twitter.

In a tweet, Sehwag has posted a video showing a woman performing a full split while sitting in a train to keep the seats next to her empty. This pose is what Sehwag has referred to as the ‘Corona Mukt Aasan’.

During such a time of uncertainty, such tweets that can brighten up someone’s day and help them laugh out loud are always welcomed. Tweeple have loved Sehwag’s tweet - since being shared on March 21, it has received over 33,000 likes and more than 3,800 likes.

Meanwhile, many have also advised people to stay home to stay safe.

Since today is the ‘Janta Curfew’ declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of the coronavirus, metro services in Delhi are shut.

How are you spending ‘Janta Curfew’?

