Watch: Can you top this #SareeTwitter swag from 1975? Twitter thinks not

Saree Twitter is the latest trend keeping tweeple busy. From politicians to actors, many are taking part in this trend which requires one to share their own pictures in sarees. Though many such images have caught netizen’s attention, it’s a video of a woman from 1975 that is now being hailed as the winner of this trending hashtag.

The 15-seconds black and white clip shows a woman in saree sprinting towards the pitch. Dodging the police personnel who try to stop her, she goes on to plant a kiss on a batsman’s cheek. Finally, with a smile she makes her exit.

The video is being shared by different people on the micro-blogging site along with the hashtag #SareeTwitter. While a Twitter user captioned it as “Ladies. Top this,” another wrote “Sorry this #SareeTwitter cannot be beaten.”

People showered all kinds of comments on the video. A person wrote, “Amazing! I can never imagaine running in saree so fast!” “Unbelievably funny! Can’t believe it happened!” tweeted another. Check out the reactions from other people.

😊👏👏❤ hands down #SareeTwitter winner — Prabhjot Parmar (@maiopatti) July 19, 2019

Women who can run at that speed in a saree are on another level of athleticism. — Rozy Roti Writer (@Sunanth) July 18, 2019

WAH!🤣 — Smiling ME (@praantpu4) July 18, 2019

This beats all the #SareeTwitter.. absolutely fabulous — Shanks (@easynut) July 18, 2019

The clip also won the heart of actor Richa Chaddha who shared the clip with the caption, “Wow.”

