e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / We’re pretty sure watching this little goat run around will make your day

We’re pretty sure watching this little goat run around will make your day

The recording shows a brown-and-white furred baby goat running around.

it-s-viral Updated: May 17, 2020 17:36 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the happy little animal.
The image shows the happy little animal. (TikTok/@lorealklassen)
         

If you love watching furry little four-legged creatures running and playing around, boy, do we have some content for you.

Though originally shared on TikTok a few months back, the video recently piqued people’s attention after being posted on Reddit.

The recording shows a brown-and-white furred baby goat running around. The film is particularly a delight to watch because the animal is only a week old. This suggests that it has just recently learned how to use its legs for such fast-winded adventures. Additionally, the zooming is set to a highly peppy track which makes the video all the more enjoyable.

Check it out yourself:

Happy lil goat from r/Zoomies

Here is how netizens reacted to this happy little goat. People couldn’t keep their cool and wanted to get a pet baby goat for themselves.

One Redditor said, “So precious”. While another wrote, “My heart, it hurts”.

Many on the Internet couldn’t even believe that this was a real animal. One Reddit user inquired, “Omg! Is this even a real creature?”. Whilst a comment on TikTok read, “Omg for a second I thought it was just a toy”.

“Those are some of the most excited and delightful little tipper tappers I’ve ever seen,” read one comment on Reddit. Honestly, we agree. Those tipper tappers are so excited and delightful that they are almost infectious.

We are feeling excited and delightful ourselves after watching that clip. What about you?

Also Read | This three-horned cow is baffling netizens. Have you seen it yet?

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In