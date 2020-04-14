‘We the people of India’ trends on Twitter after PM Modi’s speech, netizens say they’re motivated

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 11:13 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today on April 14 on the coronavirus situation in the country and extended the ongoing lockdown till May 3. During his speech, the prime minister praised people for following the rules of the lockdown and standing together as a community. He mentioned that this unified resolution of people symbolises the true meaning of the words “We, the people of India” – the words with which The Preamble of Indian Constitution begins.

People took to Twitter to express their reactions to these words – so much so that “We the people of India” also started trending on the micro-blogging site. Many have mentioned how the words are giving them the strength to fight the war against coronavirus in a unified way.

Today is also the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar or BR Ambedkar, who is known as the Father of The Indian Constitution. Mentioning BR Ambedkar in his address, PM Modi said, “Our constitution talks about ‘We the People’. The spirit was displayed during this period.”

Here’s what people tweeted:

We the people of India.... and the rest is history...#AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/9ICcUTJbqg — Rasik Suryawanshi (@rasiks) April 14, 2020

"we, the people of India" that the Constittion speaks about. This is a true tribute to BR Ambedkar #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/YIEfjcdFqj — Vrushabh (@vrushabh_lodhe) April 14, 2020

Call it, HR call again. Call it morale boosting. I will take it.

All of us need to hear uplifting words.

"We the people of India.. " never felt more powerful. — Shilpa Godbole (@godbole_shilpa) April 14, 2020

We the people of India will unite against coronavirus by staying in home also maintain social distance & we will follow every orders from the Govrnment of India & Ministry of Health even WHO which is for our wellness.🇮🇳#WeThePeople @narendramodi @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA — Yogesh K S (@YogeshKS20) April 14, 2020

PM emphasis on the power of," We The People Of India".#AmbedkarJayanti — Rock'n'Roll (@Rock_n_bee) April 14, 2020

One person also took help of an image to express how they felt when the prime minister mentioned the words “We, the people of India”

When PM said - We the people of India pic.twitter.com/ZkUG5JxWcx — Saurav Gupta (@100ravgupta) April 14, 2020

“In my discussions with the state governments, and various stakeholders, one thing was unanimous: That we should extend the lockdown. So, I announce today that the lockdown will be extended till May 3,” PM Modi said during his speech today. He also asked people to stay alert in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.