e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘We the people of India’ trends on Twitter after PM Modi’s speech, netizens say they’re motivated

‘We the people of India’ trends on Twitter after PM Modi’s speech, netizens say they’re motivated

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, people took to Twitter to express their reactions to this words

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 14, 2020 11:13 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In his speech today Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the ongoing lockdown till May 3.
In his speech today Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the ongoing lockdown till May 3. (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today on April 14 on the coronavirus situation in the country and extended the ongoing lockdown till May 3. During his speech, the prime minister praised people for following the rules of the lockdown and standing together as a community. He mentioned that this unified resolution of people symbolises the true meaning of the words “We, the people of India” – the words with which The Preamble of Indian Constitution begins.

People took to Twitter to express their reactions to these words – so much so that “We the people of India” also started trending on the micro-blogging site. Many have mentioned how the words are giving them the strength to fight the war against coronavirus in a unified way.

Today is also the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar or BR Ambedkar, who is known as the Father of The Indian Constitution. Mentioning BR Ambedkar in his address, PM Modi said, “Our constitution talks about ‘We the People’. The spirit was displayed during this period.”

Here’s what people tweeted:

One person also took help of an image to express how they felt when the prime minister mentioned the words “We, the people of India”

“In my discussions with the state governments, and various stakeholders, one thing was unanimous: That we should extend the lockdown. So, I announce today that the lockdown will be extended till May 3,” PM Modi said during his speech today. He also asked people to stay alert in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

tags
top news
‘Care for elders, respect Covid-19 warriors’: PM lists 7 points in coronavirus fight
‘Care for elders, respect Covid-19 warriors’: PM lists 7 points in coronavirus fight
‘Cry, my beloved country’: Chidambaram takes on PM Modi’s lockdown extension
‘Cry, my beloved country’: Chidambaram takes on PM Modi’s lockdown extension
Covid-19 update: Face covered with scarf is PM Modi’s new Twitter profile photo
Covid-19 update: Face covered with scarf is PM Modi’s new Twitter profile photo
‘Even a machine mal-functions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine mal-functions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘We the people of India’ trends on Twitter after PM Modi’s speech
‘We the people of India’ trends on Twitter after PM Modi’s speech
With lockdown extended, April could be alarming for India’s auto industry
With lockdown extended, April could be alarming for India’s auto industry
PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes newbies make
PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes newbies make
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news