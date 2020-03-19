Wife dances to Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla to welcome husband home from hospital. Watch

it-s-viral

Love - just this one word is often enough to fill up hearts with warm fuzzy feelings. Having someone to share your happiness and sadness alike is what people live for. Just like this video shared on Twitter that captures the beauty of a loving relationship. It shows how an elderly woman welcomed her husband back from hospital. There’s a chance this beautiful display of love will make you go aww.

In the video, Rajkamal Dewan sways to the tune of the lovely song Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla from 1998 film Zakhm. Her husband, retired wing commander Avinash Dewan, sits on the bed and watches her in awe. He even joins her in the celebratory dance while still sitting on the bed.

Rajkamal Dewan told Hindustan Times that her husband was admitted in the hospital for 10 days and when he came back home, she couldn’t contain her joy. She expressed her love in a way that has now made many hearts swell with happiness.

Shared on Twitter, the video has tugged at the heartstrings of many. It’s the expression of the duo and the overall tone of happiness in the video that will lift your mood amid this otherwise uncertain situation.

The cutest thing I have watched today. Aunty’s husband was in ICU from last 2 weeks, he returned home today and that’s how she welcomed him.



Companionship is imperative becomes even more important in old age :) pic.twitter.com/Ti5TpJdsaq — RK (@TheRadFactor) March 13, 2020

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.2 lakh views – and counting. It has also garnered more than 6,600 likes and close to 1,700 retweets.

While some wrote that the couple is full of life, others were simply happy to see the video. A few just wrote about the beauty of love.

“Love never ages, love remains young and keeps us young too but is not very common these days,” wrote a Twitter user. “No words can express the feeling,” commented another. “There is nothing more pleasing to eyes than seeing an old couple madly in love with each other,” wrote a third.

Actor Pooja Bhatt who features in the original song also retweeted the video. “Made my day! Sending all my love and wishes for a speedy recovery,” she wrote.

The Dewans have been married for 46 years. Avinash Dewan is a retired IAF officer and Rajkamal Dewan started her business as a home chef after working in the education sector for 30 years.

