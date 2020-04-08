Wife wears her wedding dress again after 25 years. Watch husband’s wholesome reaction

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:12 IST

Highlights This little over-30-second clip was posted on TikTok

The video currently has almost 4.5 million views

It has also been shared on other social media platforms

If you’re trying to control your sugar level and not indulge too much, be wary of this 100% high-fructose corn syrup laced content.

This little over-30-second clip was posted by a TikTok user called Susannah on the video-sharing application. Sweetly titled “still in love as ever”, the video was shared on the platform on April 6.

The recording starts with the mother rocking a 25-year-old wedding dress. She walks through the house towards her husband, who in ever-the-dad-fashion is watching TV on a reclining chair. As soon as he sees the mother of his children wearing the dress she wore on the day they were pronounced man and wife, he gets a surprised look on his face. Probably because his wife of 25-years still looks like a queen in that white gown.

He walks towards her with a big smile on his face. After planting a sweet peck on her lips as well as a warm embrace, he asks if he can take a picture of her. Talk about marriage goals, are we right? We’re just glad their daughter Susie got all this on camera.

The video currently has almost 4.5 million views and over one million likes on TikTok. It has also been shared on other social media platforms, such as Reddit.

Here is how the hopeless romantics of the Internet reacted to this love-filled content. A TikTok user said, “True love in a video”. While another wrote, “Also props to your mom for being able to fit in that dress 25 years later”. Which is true, we want to get our hands on her workout routine!

Redditors acted similarly! One person on the thread stated, “This is wholesome”. While another affirmed, “Awww that’s so sweet”.

“I love that little gasp he let out as soon as he saw her. This is too cute”, read one comment.

What are your thoughts on this married couple that is still-very-much-in-love?