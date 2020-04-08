e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Wife wears her wedding dress again after 25 years. Watch husband’s wholesome reaction

Wife wears her wedding dress again after 25 years. Watch husband’s wholesome reaction

Talk about marriage goals, are we right? We’re just glad their daughter Susie got all this on camera.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:12 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The dad gets a surprised look on his face after his wife walks in wearing the wedding gown.
The dad gets a surprised look on his face after his wife walks in wearing the wedding gown.(snoozysusie//official TikTok)
         
Highlights
  • This little over-30-second clip was posted on TikTok
  • The video currently has almost 4.5 million views
  • It has also been shared on other social media platforms

If you’re trying to control your sugar level and not indulge too much, be wary of this 100% high-fructose corn syrup laced content.

This little over-30-second clip was posted by a TikTok user called Susannah on the video-sharing application. Sweetly titled “still in love as ever”, the video was shared on the platform on April 6.

The recording starts with the mother rocking a 25-year-old wedding dress. She walks through the house towards her husband, who in ever-the-dad-fashion is watching TV on a reclining chair. As soon as he sees the mother of his children wearing the dress she wore on the day they were pronounced man and wife, he gets a surprised look on his face. Probably because his wife of 25-years still looks like a queen in that white gown.

He walks towards her with a big smile on his face. After planting a sweet peck on her lips as well as a warm embrace, he asks if he can take a picture of her. Talk about marriage goals, are we right? We’re just glad their daughter Susie got all this on camera.

The video currently has almost 4.5 million views and over one million likes on TikTok. It has also been shared on other social media platforms, such as Reddit.

@snoozysusie_

still in love as ever 👉🏼👈🏼 🥺 ##fyp ##foryoupage ##weddingcomedy

♬ original sound - snoozysusie_

Here is how the hopeless romantics of the Internet reacted to this love-filled content. A TikTok user said, “True love in a video”. While another wrote, “Also props to your mom for being able to fit in that dress 25 years later”. Which is true, we want to get our hands on her workout routine!

Redditors acted similarly! One person on the thread stated, “This is wholesome”. While another affirmed, “Awww that’s so sweet”.

“I love that little gasp he let out as soon as he saw her. This is too cute”, read one comment.

What are your thoughts on this married couple that is still-very-much-in-love?

top news
Delhi’s lockdown call tomorrow at big meet called by Lt Guv Anil Baijal
Delhi’s lockdown call tomorrow at big meet called by Lt Guv Anil Baijal
Maharashtra reports 8 coronavirus deaths, 117 positive cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 8 coronavirus deaths, 117 positive cases in a day
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
20 coronavirus hotspots sealed in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
20 coronavirus hotspots sealed in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news