Home / It's Viral / Will Jobe the pup and Judda the cat ever become friends? Watch to find out

Will Jobe the pup and Judda the cat ever become friends? Watch to find out

Only time will tell if Judda and Jobe ever become besties. Currently, the chances of that happening look hilariously slim.

Updated: May 23, 2020 13:26 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat and the dog.
The image shows the cat and the dog. (TikTok/@tammyywhite)
         

Friendship, much like any other close relationship, takes some level of hard work. But the bond is usually worth the effort because of the emotional intimacy it offers. Watching Jobe the pup try so hard to become friends with Judda the feline is probably going to make you wish that he receives this heartfelt connection at some point.

This clip was posted on the video-sharing application, TikTok on April 6. Shared with a caption that reads, “Part 1 of friendship. Poor Jobe,” it is set to Electric Groove Machine’s ‘Why can’t we be friends?’.

The recording focuses on Jobe the baby canine and his initial interactions with Judda the feline. The kitty is older and appears to have been living with the pet parents for a while now.

As the film progresses, it becomes clear that Judda is less-than-pleased about having a new member in the family. He pretty much treats Jobe like an intruder in its home. Text that spells out the animal’s narrative as they interact with each other also appears on the screen, making the whole ordeal all the more humorous.

Check out this doggo-and-cat siblingship that has already accumulated over 5.5 lakh likes on TikTok.

@tammyywhite

Part 1 of friendship 😂 Poor Jobe! ##fyp ##foryou ##dog ##cat ##friends ##foryoupage ##dogandcat ##tiktokfriends

♬ Why Can’t We Be Friends? - Electric Groove Machine

The misadventures of Jobe and Judda don’t just end there though. The pet parents have blessed netizens with more content regarding developments in the furry-friends’ relationship. Unfortunately, we can’t say there has been much improvement. Here is part 2 and 3 of this love-and-hate series:

@tammyywhite

Judda & Jobe episode 2 ##fyp ##foryou ##animalsoftiktok ##cat ##dog ##foryoupage ##tiktok ##catdogstory ##jobe ##judda

♬ I Feel Good - Tyree Glenn Jr.

@tammyywhite

Judda & Jobe Episode 3, Oz edition. ##foryou ##fyp ##cats ##dogs ##catdogstory ##animalsoftiktok ##wizardofoz ##lion

♬ Rocky: Eye of the Tiger - Best Movie Soundtracks

Here is how TikTok users reacted to this novel siblingship. One person wrote, “The cat really said ‘you can’t sit with us’”.

“Made my day,” read one comment. While another TikToker wrote, “Never been in a house with a cat and a dog where the cat was not the dominant one of the two. Good job, kitteh”.

What are your thoughts on the pair? Do you think they’ll ever truly become friends? We sure hope so!

Also Read | Cat sets an example for everyone on how to lay your boundaries. Watch

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
