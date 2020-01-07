Will Swiggy deliver Gaganyaan’s menu? Company drops witty reply

it-s-viral

Mission Gaganyaan, India’s first manned spaceflight, is scheduled for December 2021. Recently, Defence Food Research Laboratory, Mysore, dropped the menu for the Indian astronauts who will undertake the mission. Besides egg rolls and veg rolls, the menu contains Idli and veg pulav. Further, there’s also a dessert which the astronauts will be able to enjoy while in space - Moong dal halwa.

The detail of Gaganyaan’s desi menu was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI and the post has managed to capture attention of many. People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. Among them, one user of the micro-blogging site tagged food delivery company Swiggy and asked how they will deliver the food. In reply, the company dished out a witty tweet which has now tickled funny bone of many.

Here’s the conversation between the Twitter user and Swiggy:

@SwiggyCares will you deliver it there? — Unreserved Bihari (@manna_018) January 7, 2020

We have already started...



^Arham pic.twitter.com/2VHP39ukNM — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) January 7, 2020

Back in 2018 on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first announced the Gaganyaan mission. Four astronauts have been selected to undergo training in Russia for the mission.