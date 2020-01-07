e-paper
Will Swiggy deliver Gaganyaan's menu? Company drops witty reply

Will Swiggy deliver Gaganyaan’s menu? Company drops witty reply

A Twitter user asked food delivery company Swiggy that if they will deliver Gaganyaan’s menu.

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 16:11 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The conversation between a Twitter user and Swiggy on Gaganyaan’s menu has left people in splits.
The conversation between a Twitter user and Swiggy on Gaganyaan’s menu has left people in splits. (Twitter/ANI)
         

Mission Gaganyaan, India’s first manned spaceflight, is scheduled for December 2021. Recently, Defence Food Research Laboratory, Mysore, dropped the menu for the Indian astronauts who will undertake the mission. Besides egg rolls and veg rolls, the menu contains Idli and veg pulav. Further, there’s also a dessert which the astronauts will be able to enjoy while in space - Moong dal halwa.

The detail of Gaganyaan’s desi menu was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI and the post has managed to capture attention of many. People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. Among them, one user of the micro-blogging site tagged food delivery company Swiggy and asked how they will deliver the food. In reply, the company dished out a witty tweet which has now tickled funny bone of many.

Here’s the conversation between the Twitter user and Swiggy:

Back in 2018 on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first announced the Gaganyaan mission. Four astronauts have been selected to undergo training in Russia for the mission.

