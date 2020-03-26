e-paper
With tiffin service shut, man asks for help on Twitter. People react and how

He took to the micro-blogging site to share his plight with the Internet and also ask for help.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 26, 2020 19:03 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The man’s tweet received tons of reactions.
The man's tweet received tons of reactions.
         
Highlights
  • A man tweeted asking for help
  • Many came forward to offer help
  • The thread details the true meaning of human spirit

For people staying away from home or alone, tiffin service is a lifeline important for their survival. However, with the lockdown underway those services are also shut and it’s turning out to be a trouble for many – just like this Twitter user Rahul Sharma. He took to the micro-blogging site to share his plight with the Internet and also ask for help. It wasn’t long before people reacted and how!

“I am presently residing in Tilak Nagar, Delhi, I am living alone and I was dependent on Tiffin food,” Sharma wrote. He then appealed for a solution for his problem.

People started sharing all sorts of comments. While some asked for his address, others were a bit skeptical.

One Twitter user wrote, “Bhai khud kamse kam daal chaval ubalna sikh lo [at least learn how to boil rice and pulses].” “Get basic essentials and check for YouTube to cook. But be careful,” wrote another. There were several who voiced the same idea.

To this, another wrote that probably Sharma doesn’t have a kitchen. “He depends on tiffin it mean he doesn’t have any gas and kitchen items,” he wrote.

However, soon, people came forward to offer help. While several Twitter users asked for his number, a few shared the contact details of online delivery services from where he can order food. A few also shared similar issues faced by them. Here are some such tweets:

Many people tagged BJP MLA Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and asked for his help. To this, he replied:

In yet another tweet, while replying to a query, Sharma wrote that a “good samartian” has reached out to him and offered their help. Here’s the conversation:

Most people came forward to help the man in need showcasing the true spirit of humanity.

Covid-19

