With tiffin service shut, man asks for help on Twitter. People react and how

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 19:03 IST

Highlights A man tweeted asking for help

Many came forward to offer help

The thread details the true meaning of human spirit

For people staying away from home or alone, tiffin service is a lifeline important for their survival. However, with the lockdown underway those services are also shut and it’s turning out to be a trouble for many – just like this Twitter user Rahul Sharma. He took to the micro-blogging site to share his plight with the Internet and also ask for help. It wasn’t long before people reacted and how!

“I am presently residing in Tilak Nagar, Delhi, I am living alone and I was dependent on Tiffin food,” Sharma wrote. He then appealed for a solution for his problem.

I am presently residing in Tilak Nagar, Delhi , I am living alone and I was dependent on Tiffin food, but now that service is closed now so please somebody help me with food #HelpFightCorona — Rahul Sharma (@Rahull_sharrma) March 25, 2020

People started sharing all sorts of comments. While some asked for his address, others were a bit skeptical.

One Twitter user wrote, “Bhai khud kamse kam daal chaval ubalna sikh lo [at least learn how to boil rice and pulses].” “Get basic essentials and check for YouTube to cook. But be careful,” wrote another. There were several who voiced the same idea.

To this, another wrote that probably Sharma doesn’t have a kitchen. “He depends on tiffin it mean he doesn’t have any gas and kitchen items,” he wrote.

However, soon, people came forward to offer help. While several Twitter users asked for his number, a few shared the contact details of online delivery services from where he can order food. A few also shared similar issues faced by them. Here are some such tweets:

Hey bro

Ping me your address I'm from Tilak nagar — Sukhpreet Singh (@sukh_slatch) March 25, 2020

When someone asks for food, it's surprising that many are advising him to learn cooking. That may be good but here Delhites have to help him. Someone i hope find a solution. — KVS HARIDAS (@keveeyes) March 26, 2020

This what have been saying why small tiffin services guys have been asked to close, if they can deliver. Lot of students, bachelors and elderly r suffering. — RBN (@RBN43617474) March 25, 2020

Many people tagged BJP MLA Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and asked for his help. To this, he replied:

I told him to send DM. Will talk to him and arrange food for him for next 20 days https://t.co/8QlYuqRSfn — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 25, 2020

In yet another tweet, while replying to a query, Sharma wrote that a “good samartian” has reached out to him and offered their help. Here’s the conversation:

Ping me your contact number. Will arrange. — rahuLmehta (@rhlmehta) March 25, 2020

Most people came forward to help the man in need showcasing the true spirit of humanity.