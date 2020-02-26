Woman cleans ‘overwhelmed’ housemate’s dirty room, sets friendship goals. Watch

it-s-viral

A video of a woman cleaning up her roommate’s bedroom and bathroom is the new chatter of the Internet. First shared on TikTok by user Sam Smithburger, the video went all sorts of viral after being shared on Twitter by a user of the micro-blogging site.

“2020 is the year we check on our homies,” Smithburger wrote and shared the video a few days back.

The video shows an extremely messed up place with clothes, cosmetics, and garbage lying all around. On the screen, texts appear which explain why the room is so messed up. It informs that the girl, who occupies the place, has lately been “very overwhelmed”. Turns out, she is juggling six classes, two jobs, and an internship. That is the reason her roommate decide to clean her entire room so she can sleep and later all of them can “get drunk.” It took 6 hours, but the woman – with help of her another friend – turned the messy place into a sparkly clean one.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over millions of views. Several people dropped comments – both on the TikTok and Twitter posts. While some were impressed with the girl going out of her way to help her friend, others were not too happy. Many saw it as friendship goal, others argued that no one should let their home get that dirty.

“Why don’t I have someone like this in my life,” lamented a TikTok user. “I am overwhelmed with happiness,” wrote another. “This is what true friendship looks like,” commented a third.

A few expressed their concerns about the mental health of the person whose dirty room Smithburger cleaned and said she may be suffering from depression. Replying to one such tweet, the person – named Jenna – replied that the only thing she is feeling is being supported. Further adding, “Sam is an incredible example of that I’m so lucky.”

Later, Sam Smithburger shared two other videos where she did something really sweet to apologize to her roommate for showing her room to the “whole world.” One of the videos also details Jeena’s reaction:

@samsmithburger Decided to surprise my roommate again because why not!! Reaction video coming soon :) ♬ Up Theme Song - Michael Giacchino

@samsmithburger My roommates reaction to her latest surprise!! 👯‍♀️ (attentionjenna sorry I messed up your room again lmao ily) ♬ Something For Your M.I.N.D. - Superorganism

