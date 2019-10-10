e-paper
Woman discovers over 200 walnuts under car’s hood. It’s squirrels’ winter stash

Holly opened the hood to find an engine full of walnuts neatly packed in grass.

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:22 IST
The image shows walnuts and grass under the hood of a SUV.
The image shows walnuts and grass under the hood of a SUV. (AP)
         

Squirreling away supplies for winter took on a whole new meaning for a couple in the United States, after they discovered a hoodful of walnuts and grass in their car.

Holly Persic was driving to a library in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, when she noticed the car seemed strange.

“My wife called me from Northland Library and said that her car smelt like it was burning, and was making a weird sound,” Chris Persic said in a Facebook post that has since gone viral.

Holly opened the hood to find an engine full of walnuts neatly packed in grass, presumably stored there by squirrels over the weekend, when the vehicle had been parked in the open.

Chris spent almost an hour cleaning out “over 200 (not an exaggeration) walnuts and grass from under the hood”, he continued in the post.

The couple seemed to take the incident in their stride.

“There’s definitely an angry squirrel wife right now wondering where all the nuts went”, Chris said.

Netiznes too had a lot to share about this nutty incident. While some were surprised by it, others shared similar experiences.

“My parents came home from being away a couple months. My Dad pulled the truck out of the garage to run out and get the mail and it exploded. Rodents had built a nest in there and chewed through the fuel line so when the truck started fuel sprayed the nest and the igniter lit it all up!! Burned down the entire garage and everything inside including my mom’s Nissan Pathfinder and of course the Dodge. My dad barely dove out in time!” shared a Facebook user.

“Maybe they were planning to make a walnut pie. Did you ever consider that?” jokingly wrote another. “They went through a lot of work for that! And you threw it away!” wrote another.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 11:22 IST

