e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Woman gets back lost ring from Finland after 47 years

Woman gets back lost ring from Finland after 47 years

Shawn gave McKenna the ring before he left for college, and she accidentally left it in a department store.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 17, 2020 14:51 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
BRUNSWICK, Maine
McKenna said she cried when the ring arrived in the mail at her Brunswick home last week. (representational image)
McKenna said she cried when the ring arrived in the mail at her Brunswick home last week. (representational image)(Pixabay)
         

A high school class ring that was lost in Maine in 1973 has been found in a forest in Finland.

Debra McKenna, 63, lost the ring in Portland when she was a student at Morse High School, the Bangor Daily News reported. She said the ring was largely forgotten until a sheet metal worker found it under 8 inches (20 centimeters) of soil in a Finnish forest 47 years later.

The ring belonged to McKenna’s late husband Shawn, who she dated all throughout high school and college. The couple was married for 40 years until Shawn died in 2017 after a six-year battle with cancer. Shawn gave McKenna the ring before he left for college, and she accidentally left it in a department store.

McKenna said she cried when the ring arrived in the mail at her Brunswick home last week.

“It’s very touching in this world of negativity, to have decent people step forward and make an effort.” McKenna said. “There are good people in the world, and we need more of them.”

tags
top news
People have right to protest but can’t block roads, says SC on Shaheen Bagh protest
People have right to protest but can’t block roads, says SC on Shaheen Bagh protest
India asks citizens to board relief flight it is sending to Wuhan
India asks citizens to board relief flight it is sending to Wuhan
5 priorities of AAP government as it begins third innings in Delhi
5 priorities of AAP government as it begins third innings in Delhi
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
2,000 iPhones given to all the passengers on this Coronavirus-hit cruise
2,000 iPhones given to all the passengers on this Coronavirus-hit cruise
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
‘India won in 2019 but...’:Waugh on why Aussies will be favourites in 2020
‘India won in 2019 but...’:Waugh on why Aussies will be favourites in 2020
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news