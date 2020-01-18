e-paper
Woman loses her phone but gets it back with a hilarious video in it. Watch

Woman loses her phone but gets it back with a hilarious video in it. Watch

In the video, the woman announces that she is “coming to find” the phone’s owner.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 18, 2020 12:25 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has gathered over 3.5 million views.
The video has gathered over 3.5 million views.(Twitter/@sarameagher1)
         

When Katalin Sara lost her phone in a club, she may have never expected to get it back and that too with such a surprise waiting for her. Thanks to a good Samaritan, who handed her phone to the eatery management, she got back her phone. However, she also found a video from the hero who rescued her phone – and it’s hilarious.

Sara took to Twitter to share the incident along with the video she found on her phone. “Lost my phone in the alps in a club and someone handed it into the bar!,” she wrote. Then added, “I found this video the next day and I love her.” Finally, asked Twitter’s help to find the woman.

In the video, the woman announces that she is “coming to find” the phone’s owner. Visibly drunk, she also addresses the phone’s owner and said “I love you. But are you stupid, man?” Then she walks out of the bathroom stall, where she found Sara’s phone, and says “I’m off to find Katalin, goodbye.” At the very next moment she candidly informs that her friend is making out with someone. Finally, she reaches the dance floor and ends the video by saying “Katalin man, I don’t even know what your face looks like.”

The good-hearted woman, who returned Sara’s phone was later identified as Nicole Williamson, reports Daily Mail. The man, Jules Cattaneo, with whom Williamson’s friend was making out, came to know about the tweet from his sister. He later revealed Williamson’s identity.

“It was my sister who sent me the tweet as she recognised me. It was one of the funniest videos I’ve ever seen, it’s amazing to see what the community of Twitter can do,” he told Daily Mail.

Since being shared on January 13, the video has gathered over 3.5 million views. Additionally, it has also managed to garner more than 2.9 lakh likes and close to 49,000 retweets. People had a lot to say about the video.

People wrote a lot about Wilson’s selfless act and also the video. Some even pointed out Cattaneo’s expression and suggested that it should be turned into a meme. Here’s how people reacted:

What do you think of this viral video?

