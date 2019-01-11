Woman slips while deboarding moving train. Dramatic rescue caught on camera

The scary moment a woman slipped while deboarding a moving train has been caught on camera. Thankfully, she was immediately rescued from being crushed under the train by a quick-thinking passenger and several onlookers.

The dramatic video, which highlights the risks of boarding and deboarding moving trains, was recorded in Dahod station, Gujarat on January 10. It shows a man stepping down from the moving train first. The woman is seen trying to get down from the train moments after him. Only, the woman slips and falls in the gap between the platform and the train.

The woman, still holding the train’s door handle, gets dragged along by the moving train. That’s when the passenger, who deboarded the train before her, realises what has happened and tries to help her. Other onlookers are also seen intervening and together, they manage to pull the woman back onto the platform.

A similar incident took place in Chennai back in November. A man slipped while boarding a moving train and was rescued from harm’s way in the nick of time by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel standing close by. The video of the incident was shared on social media and won the cop a lot of praise.

