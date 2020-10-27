e-paper
Woman tries 'henna lip stain', netizens say they rather not. Watch

Woman tries ‘henna lip stain’, netizens say they rather not. Watch

“I… have no words,” read one comment under the post.

Oct 27, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a woman putting henna on her lips.
The image shows a woman putting henna on her lips.
         

The variety of content available for viewing on the Internet seems to be quite diverse. From videos that evoke mild disgust in you to those that seem oddly satisfying to watch, the list is long. Now, here is a recording that may seem to be infuriating many on Twitter. Check out this clip of a woman putting henna on her lips to decide how you feel about it.

Posted on Twitter on October 25, this video is almost 45 seconds long. “......this a joke?” reads the caption shared alongside the recording.

The clip begins with a woman showing her henna supplies to the camera. “Henna lip stain,” reads the text on the screen. “Alright, you’ve seen henna freckles how about henna lips,” can be heard in the background.

The woman proceeds to put henna on her lips and then gives it one hour to set. After this, she wipes and peels the layer of henna away.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The video currently has over one lakh views. The tweet, in itself, has garnered many concerned comments from tweeple.

Here is what Twitter users had to say about the post. One person said, “I can’t even bear the smell of henna how are they putting it in the lips”.

Another individual wrote, “Why would u put it on your - OMG”. “I… have no words,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this?

