e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Year Ender 2020: 5 witty advisory posts by police forces from around the nation that educated and entertained netizens

Year Ender 2020: 5 witty advisory posts by police forces from around the nation that educated and entertained netizens

From witty posts about wearing masks to those about setting strong passwords, here’s a list of advisory posts that kept many netizens educated and entertained in 2020.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 02:15 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Year Ender 2020: Here is a recap of some advisory posts that kept netizens educated as well as entertained.
Year Ender 2020: Here is a recap of some advisory posts that kept netizens educated as well as entertained.(Screengrab)
         

Many police forces around the nation are renowned for using their social media presence to spread important information regarding citizens’ safety. From witty posts about wearing masks to those about setting strong passwords, advisory posts have kept many netizens educated and entertained in 2020. Here is a recap of some such shares.

1. Delhi Police - ‘New normal’: Shared from the Delhi Police’s official Instagram account, this post is about adapting to the novel safety protocols that help restrict the spread of Covid-19.

2. Pune Police - ‘Identity theft is not a joke’: Shared from the Pune Police’s official Instagram account, this recording shows Dwight Schrute, a character in The Office, talking to his colleague Jim Halpert. The share conveys an essential message about cyber safety.

3. Mumbai Police - ‘Viral video of a kid getting a haircut’: Shared from the Mumbai Police’s official Instagram account, the recording relays how responsible Mumbaikars should react to people going out without masks.

4. Delhi Police - ‘How to fight coronavirus’: Shared on the Delhi Police’s official Instagram account, this creative share suggests that the best way to fight Covid-19 is to stay indoors.

5. Nagpur Police - ‘It’s a match’: Shared on the Nagpur Police’s official Twitter account, this post which encourages people to wear a mask has been shared with two hashtags #CoupleChallenge and #WearAMask.

What are your thoughts on these shares?

tags
top news
BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
‘In dangerous mood, will bury you’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns gangsters
‘In dangerous mood, will bury you’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns gangsters
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
Covid update: Dharavi no new case; cold storage testing; UK tourists tracking
Covid update: Dharavi no new case; cold storage testing; UK tourists tracking
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In