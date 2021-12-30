YouTuber throws brand new PS5 in shredder. Video may make you scream ‘why?’

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 20:50 IST

If you’re a regular on the Internet, then you may’ve spotted the craze behind Sony’s new PlayStation 5. The popular gaming console launched in several parts of the world is yet to hit the shelves in India. Now, a YouTube channel Captain Crunch Experiments have shared a video that may leave you flabbergasted if you’re also eagerly awaiting the release of PS5. Even if you’re not a gamer, the destruction of the shiny new console may make your heart scream a little.

The video starts with the shot of an automatic shredding machine. Throughout the recording, the YouTuber shoves different parts of the PS5 box into the shredder, which is reduced to mere scraps.

“In this video I’m shredding and destroying the all new Sony PlayStation 5, the ps5 controller, the power cables, books and also shredding the boxes it comes in,” describes the caption.

Take a look at the video:

The video has garnered over 4.2 lakh views since its original posting. While some found the recording amusing, others stated that the video was simply painful to look at.

“Some men just want to watch the world burn,” wrote a YouTube user. “Sony: Sir, your feedback? Captain crunch: ‘It was way too crunchy, would encourage softer core’” wrote another. “I feel my heart crack,” commented a third.

“This is the type of dad you wouldn’t wanna talk back to,” said a fourth.

What do you think of this video? Did it make your heartache too?