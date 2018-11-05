Yuvraj Singh shares epic throwback photo to wish Virat Kohli on birthday

It’s Virat Kohli’s birthday today and people are posting the most heartfelt wishes for the Indian cricket team captain to celebrate his special day. Among all the wonderful wishes, this one from cricketer Yuvraj Singh stands out. Yuvraj has used an amazing throwback photo to not only wish Virat for his birthday but also welcome him to the 30s.

“To those epic moments we had off the field! Welcome to the 30s kake,” says Yuvraj on Instagram. “Have a great birthday, god bless you,” he adds.

The picture captures both Yuvraj and Virat most likely in the middle of a dance step. It appears the picture was taken in Goa during Yuvraj’s wedding back in December 2016.

Since being shared about an hour ago, the adorable picture has collected over 1.8 lakh ‘likes’.

“Such a cute pic Yuvi,” says one Instagram user on the photo. “Thank you Yuvi paa for the wish and this damn killer picture! Expressions!” comments another. “Champions,” says a third.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has posted a video thanking every one for their wishes.

Virat Kohli performed incredibly during India’s recent ODI series against West Indies and even won the Man of the Series award for his performance.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 14:42 IST