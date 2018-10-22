ICYMI: 13-year-old steals mom’s BMW. The moment she catches him is crazy viral

A mischievous 13-year-old boy in El Paso, Texas landed himself in quite the pickle after stealing his mom’s brand new BMW. Tweets shared by the boy’s sister document the exact moment he was busted by their mother following a chase. The thread has gone insanely viral all over the internet.

“My 13 year old brother disconnected the WiFi so my mom wouldn’t be able to see her cameras and took her brand new bmw to his gf’s house I shouldn’t be laughing but damn,” Twitter user Liza Renee Campero posted on October 13.

My 13 year old brother disconnected the WiFi so my mom wouldn’t be able to see her cameras and took her brand new bmw to his gf’s house 🤦🏼‍♀️ I shouldn’t be laughing but damn 😂😂😂 — Lizaconda♛ (@LilaaBites) October 12, 2018

The thread goes on to document the chase that followed next.

In her tweets, Liza mentions how they first stopped at her brother, Aaron’s girlfriend’s house. She even posted a video of her mother talking on the phone about her son’s possible whereabouts. There’s another video that shows her talking to their father.

The final video shows the mother spotting her car on the road and immediately rolling down her window. “Pull over now!” she can be heard screaming.

Here’s what happened when the boy finally pulled over.

While Liza’s first tweet has collected over 1.4 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 43,000 retweets, the video of her mother’s confrontation with Aaron has received over 33,000 ‘likes’ and more than 14,000 retweets. While there are those who have reservations about the mother using the belt on her son, many have praised her for her actions.

“I need your mom... Next time I have a problem, will give her call instead of the cops,” says one Twitter user. “I would have done the same thing!” says another.

Liza later posted another video, this time with her brother Aaron and explained how he’s grounded “probably until 2019”.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 18:22 IST