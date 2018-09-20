10-fold rise in insurance amount for state police

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje announced a 10-fold increase in the dual insurance scheme amount for all police personnel on the occasion of a promotion ceremony for 6,000 constables held at the Rajasthan Police Academy on Wednesday. This is the first time the insurance scheme for cops has been revised in 27 years.

“For constables and head constables, the insurance amount has been increased to Rs 20 lakh, while for ranks from ASI to police inspector, the amount has been increased to Rs 40 lakh. Similarly, for officers from deputy superintendents to DGP, the amount has been increased to Rs 60 lakh,” said chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

Counting on the achievements of her government, Raje said that promotion of 6,000 constables after due screening is a historic step taken by the government.

“Many people made fun of us that how we will be able to promote these constables in such a short span of time. But I was confident that we will implement the budget announcement. I thank the entire department for this.”

Raje added, “Earlier, the department could give training only to a limited number of constables, but now it has enhanced its capacity. This is the reason why we were able to create 13,000 posts for Rajasthan constables.”

Praising the contribution of the police department in good governance, Raje said police personnel across the state including those stationed at the state capital played a crucial role in letting people live peacefully.

“I appreciate the discipline and hard work of police personnel in reducing crime in the state. But my most important objective is to make Rajasthan police force, number one in the country. This is a big challenge, but I am 100% sure the department will rise to the occasion.”

Raje showered praise on the high tech Abhay Command Center started by the government last year saying the facility allowed police to keep track of the state’s law and order by sitting in a room.

The chief minister talked about how the state progressed in key sectors during the last four years under her regime.

“In skill development, IT, health and various other sectors, Rajasthan have become number one in the country. Now our state is not on the list of BIMARU states, the credit for this goes to the entire police department,” she said.

Home minister Gulab Chand Kataria said 50% of police promotions in the future will be done through screening and the rest through exams.

He added that the decision to promote 6,000 constables was taken by the chief minister after he apprised her that many who joined the department as constables ended up retiring from the same post.

Highlighting the revised Rs 11,000 crore budget for the police department, Kataria said “Previously the policemen used to get Rs 1600 as mess allowance during Vidhan Sabha sessions. This has been increased to Rs 2,000. The government has also sanctioned a budget of Rs 140 crore to purchase new vehicles and another Rs 25 crore to purchase new and modern arms,” said Kataria.

Kataria claimed that Rajasthan is the only state in the country where crime has been reducing constantly in the last four years. “There has been a reduction of 15% in crime against women in the state,” he said.

The home minister also informed that four persons have been given death penalty in three cases of rape with minors in Rajasthan since March when the state introduced capital punishment for raping minors below 12 years of age.

