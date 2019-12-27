e-paper
Home / Jaipur / 10 infants die in 2 days at Kota hospital; official says ‘not unusual’

10 infants die in 2 days at Kota hospital; official says ‘not unusual’

The hospital administration has ordered a probe by three-member committee.

jaipur Updated: Dec 27, 2019 12:53 IST
Aabshar H Quazi
Aabshar H Quazi
Hindustan Times, Kota
The hospital has ordered a probe by three-member committee.(Photo: education.rajasthan.gov.in)
         

The Jay Kay Lon hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota has ordered a probe after the death of 10 infants in two days. The hospital authorities said that six infants died on December 23 and four on December 24.

The infants - five boys and five girls - aged between one day and one year.

Commenting on the deaths, hospital superintendent Dr HL Meena said, “Mostly, infants and kids are referred to the hospital in terminal condition from private and government health centres, due to which on an average one to three infants die in the hospital every day. There are also days when there is no death at all. So, death of 10 infants in two days is although high, but not unusual,” he said.

Meena also said over the recent years the ratio of infant mortality is gradually coming down at the hospital.

The hospital administration has constituted a three-member committee, headed by head of the department, paediatrics, Dr Amrit Lal Bairwa, to probe into the death of 10 infants.

“While three out of five newborns had severe birth asphyxia (deprivation of oxygen to a newborn during birth) with H1 grade, two remaining newborns had septicaemia with severe infection, who died within 24 to 48 hours of their death,” said Dr Bairwa.

He added, “Three out of the five infants of up to one year age were referred to JK Lone hospital from private hospitals in terminal condition. Of the remaining two infants, two were admitted with disorder of convulsions and aspiration.”

10 infants die in 2 days at Kota hospital; official says 'not unusual'
