e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / 14 feared drowned as boat capsizes in Rajasthan’s Chambal river

14 feared drowned as boat capsizes in Rajasthan’s Chambal river

Around three dozen villagers of Gothda Kala were on their way to Kamleshwar Dham across the Chambal River when the boat capsized

jaipur Updated: Sep 16, 2020 11:52 IST
Aabshar H Quazi
Aabshar H Quazi
Hindustan Times, Kota
The boat carrying over three dozen villagers capsized in Chambal river in Khatoli region of Kota district on Wednesday morning.
The boat carrying over three dozen villagers capsized in Chambal river in Khatoli region of Kota district on Wednesday morning.(HT photo)
         

At least 14 people were feared drowned as a boat carrying around three dozen pilgrims capsized in the Chambal river near Khatoli in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Wednesday.

Local administration, villagers, and police teams were carrying out rescue operations. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was also rushed there to join them.

District collector Ujjawal Singh Rathore said around three dozen villagers of Gothda Kala were on their way to Kamleshwar Dham across the Chambal River when the boat capsized.

He added since the boat capsized near the banks, some managed to swim to safety while 14 people have been missing. The missing include men, women, and kids, said Rathore.

He said the SDRF team was expected to reach the spot soon to join the rescue efforts.

“Bodies of three persons are reported to have been fished from the river and search for more missing persons was on.”

tags
top news
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
MHA denies infiltration along Indo-China border during last six months
MHA denies infiltration along Indo-China border during last six months
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others to remain absent
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others to remain absent
Biden way ahead of Trump in poll of Indian Americans
Biden way ahead of Trump in poll of Indian Americans
Bill to temporarily reduce salaries of lawmakers: Peek into the paycheques
Bill to temporarily reduce salaries of lawmakers: Peek into the paycheques
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Five penalty runs will stop teams from Mankading: Muralitharan
Five penalty runs will stop teams from Mankading: Muralitharan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In