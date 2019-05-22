17-year-old abducted, raped in Rajasthan’s Karauli, cops hunt for accused

A 17-year-old girl was abducted at gunpoint and raped in Todabhim town of Karauli district, police said on Tuesday.

In her complaint to the police, the girl, a Class 11 student, said that she had gone out to relieve herself when two persons, riding a motorbike, came and pointed a gun at her on early Monday morning.

The girl screamed for help. Hearing her cries, her family members rushed out to her help, but by the time they could reach, the two men gagged her and took her away on the bike. The accused took her to an isolated spot and took turns to rape her, the girl stated, adding that they also filmed the sexual assault.

They threatened her to circulate the video if she told anyone about the incident. They also threatened to kill her if she opened her mouth. When she agreed to keep quiet about the incident, they dropped her home, she alleged in the complaint. One of the accused allegedly told the girl to “cooperate” with them when they visited her again, seeking a free access to her whenever they wanted.

According to the FIR, after the girl was dropped home, she began hollering and told her family about the gang rape. Hearing her cries, residents of the area gathered at her house and later went to the Todabhim police station to demand action against the accused.

Deputy superintendent of police Rajendra Singh said the girl had named one accused in her complaint. “She has identified one accused as Manish Kumar Meena. We have formed teams to hunt for them,” he said.

The police officer said the rape survivor’s medical examination has been done and a request placed before the local court for recording her statement.

First Published: May 22, 2019 14:21 IST