17-year-old abducted, raped over 8 days in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur

After being forced to marry an unknown person, an abducted 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped for eight days — from May 20 to May 27 — in Jodhpur before being dumped by her husband near her home town in Barmer. She approached police on Monday after coming back home, police said.

Diksa Chouhan, incharge at women police station in Barmer, while confirming the incident on Wednesday, said police have lodged an FIR on Monday and started an investigation. The girl along with her brother had gone to Jodhpur on May 19 for the latter’s wedding which was arranged by middleman Amara Ram, who according to police, took Rs 10,000 from her brother for his wedding with Kavita.

According to police, she told them that after her brother’s wedding, she was kidnapped by Kavita’s “brother” Narpat who had proposed to marry her and also threatened her that if she refused, his gang would kill her brother. She agreed to the proposal while her brother went back to Barmer with his wife.

On being asked if her brother was also part of the gang — as he returned only with his wife and did not look for the minor — a police officer, on conditions of anonymity, said police “do not know why he did not try and they are also investigating this angle”.

After the wedding, Narpat reportedly raped the minor for eight days.

On Monday, Narpat along with the girl came to Barmer and left her at an isolated place and fled.

The 17-year-old and her brother then approached police the same day. Her brother told police that his wife Kavita also eloped with Narpat taking her jewellery and cash.

Police said on basis of victim’s complaint, they have lodged a case under IPC sections 376, 120B, 406 and 3/4 of the POCSO Act and started a probe.

A medical examination confirmed rape, police said, adding a team has been sent to Jodhpur hunt down accused Narpat, Kavita and Ram.

