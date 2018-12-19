80 cases of swine flu in a fortnight in Rajasthan

Eighty cases of swine flu have been reported in the past 15 days in Rajasthan, an indication that seasonal diseases were on rise in the state. Of these, 11 cases were reported on Monday.

According to the health department, seven cases reported on Monday were from Jaipur, while one each was reported from Ajmer, Churu, Sikar and Jhunjhunu. From January 1 to December 17 this year, 2,164 cases of swine flu and 208 deaths were reported. Jaipur recorded the maximum number with 876 cases, followed by Kota with 394 and Jodhpur 139 cases. Maximum of 38 deaths happened in Jaipur, while 29 were reported in Kota, 21 in Jodhpur, 18 in Baran and 13 in Udaipur districts.

Dengue cases were also high in the state this year. A total of 9,164 cases were reported from the state between January 1 and December 17, 2018 . The worst affected district was Jaipur with of 3,704 cases, followed by 733 in Kota, 506 in Alwar, 490 in Jodhpur, 388 in Bharatpur, 360 in Dholpur, 301 in Tonk and 285 in Dausa.

There have been 10 deaths in the state due to dengue during this period of which five deaths were in Jaipur district, two each in Jhunjhunu and Bikaner and one in Baran.

The state also witnessed 250 cases of chikungunya of which 68 were from Jaipur followed by Jodhpur and Alwar with 38 each, Ajmer with 25, Bharatpur 15 and Karauli 13.

A total of 5,296 cases of malaria were also reported in the state of which 1,070 were from Udaipur, 469 from Dungarpur, 286 from Banswara, 273 from Barmer, 265 from Pali and 208 from Kota and 18 cases from Tonk district.

Dr VK Mathur, director, public health, said continuous screening of 50 houses, where swine flu cases were reported, was being done. Chief medical and health officers of districts have been informed to detect swine flu cases so that immediate action could be taken. “There is no shortage of medicines and patients are given immediate treatment,” he said.

Mathur added that with the onset of winter, night shelters have been set up at various locations where medical teams are screening people for viruses. “People who stay at night shelters are checked and given medicines in case of any symptoms and, if needed, are sent to hospitals,” he said.

The health department is monitoring diseases, including swine flu, dengue, chikungunya and malaria, and taking necessary steps to control the spread of the disease, Mathur said.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 14:53 IST