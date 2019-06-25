Advisory soon to prevent Jasol-like incidents: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday met the families of those killed and injured in a ‘pandal’ collapse at Jasol in Barmer district, assuring that the guilty behind the incident will be punished on the basis of the probe report.

Visiting the accident site, he said the government is planning to release an advisory to prevent such incidents. “All over the country everybody who heard about this incident got shocked. We have ordered a commissioner-level probe into the matter to find out the cause behind the incident. Government is also planning to release a special advisory so that such incidents could be prevented in future and to teach people that if they are going to organise any programme, then what kind of security measures they need to take and what kind of permission should be sought,” he told reporters.

The incident took place on Sunday when a huge tent supported by metal structures collapsed on people due to strong winds and heavy rains, killing 14 people and injuring more than 50. The tragedy occurred when people were listening to ‘Ram katha’ (story of Lord Ram) during a programme organised on a government school ground in Jasol village.

The death toll in the ‘pandal’ collapse rose to 15 on Monday as one more injured died at AIIMS in Jodhpur, officials said. The deceased was identified as Pokarram Ghanchi, a resident of Balotra town in Barmer. Ratanlal Bhargav, additional superintendent of police, Balotra circle, said “Pokarram died at AIIMS in Jodhpur on Monday early morning. He was severely injured in Sunday’s incident after which he was referred to Jodhpur in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.”

Gehlot paid floral tributes to those who died and visited the injured in hospitals. He announced a trauma centre and a blood bank facility at Balotra.

The chief minister had ordered an inquiry into the incident by Jodhpur divisional commissioner BL Kothari and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed and up to Rs 2 lakh for those injured.

Revenue minister Harish Choudhary, health minister Raghu Sharma, energy minister BD Kalla, Congress legislators Hemaram Choudhary, Mewaram Jain and Madan Prajapat, and former MP Manvendra Singh accompanied Gehlot to Jasol. CM and other leaders paid tributes to those killed. Later CM met the grieving families of eight deceased -- six in Jasol and two in Balotra.

Later CM visited Nahata hospital where he met the injured. He the authorities to move the injured to Jodhpur or Jaipur in case of any medical emergency. “Health minister (of the state) will take care of the injured victims and will ensure that no further problems will be faced by the victims’ families. No matter where the victims take medical treatment, the government will provide its complete help,” Gehlot stated.

Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare and Barmer MP Kailash Choudhary first met the injured at Jodhpur and directed medical authorities to ensure proper treatment. Later the union minister visited Jasol and Balotra and met the grieving families. Choudhary also participated in last rites of some deceased.

Congress leader Manvendra Singh, who was attending his army training in J&K, also reached Jasol. After meeting the injured, he met bereaved families. Later he also participated in the last rites of some deceased.

Leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and BJP leader Satish Poonia also visited Balotra and Jasol and paid condolences to the bereaved families. Both leaders also visited hospitals and took stock of the medical facilities to the injured. “There was clear negligence by local administration which failed to ensure security measures at such a big event,” Rathore told reporters.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 13:21 IST