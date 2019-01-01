After MP, now Rajasthan to bring policy giving priority to state residents in jobs

Rajasthan’s industry minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Monday said the state government will bring a new industrial policy, which will ensure priority in jobs to the state residents.

“We will bring such a policy where the investor, who will be provided all the required facilities have to ensure that certain percentage of people from Rajasthan has to be provided jobs – this will be our first condition,” he said, while addressing media persons on the first day of his office at the secretariat in Jaipur.

Meena’s statement is on the lines of a similar remark by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, who said that incentives would be given only to those industries that would provide 70% jobs to locals.

Meena said in order to ensure that people of the state get jobs and do not have to migrate to other states, there will be provision of providing employment to people in the new industrial policy. “The new industrial policy will ensure that investors do not face problems and the process are speedy and time bound. We will make time-bound programmes. In order to bring investment, we will study industrial policies of various states such as Bangalore,” he said.

He said the state government wants that be it residential or non-residential the investor should see an industrial atmosphere in the state. “Earlier, the image which state faced was that industries were not getting timely electric or water supply, which developed a hesitation among the investors. Our policy will be to encourage investment, which benefits state and the people. Things will be time bound and if found that any officer is being negligent, action will be taken,” he added.

On people facing difficulties in the GST implementation, he said it will not be there for long as Congress president Rahul Gandhi will become the prime minister and GST model brought by former PM Manmohan Singh will be introduced.

Regarding continuing the Resurgent Rajasthan summit of previous government, he said, “We will review it. They failed to bring investment because of their (BJP) negligence. We will bring new policy as per investors, providing jobs and to curb migration of labour.”

Meena said, “Rajasthan is in last three states (in the country) on the ease of doing business (EoDB) ranking. Our efforts will be to effectively implement business reform action plan and ensure that process related to setting up of industries and business are done in time-bound manner.”

He said despite the state having a single window system, people are not aware of it. “We will activate the window and ensure that works related to it are done timely through online services,” he said.

The minister said looking into the state requirements, new industrial areas will be developed and possibilities of new export policy and constitution of export bureau will be explored.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 11:35 IST