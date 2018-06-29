Collectors asked to send welfare scheme beneficiaries for PM’s rally

In order to ensure participation of at least three lakh beneficiaries of various welfare schemes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Jaipur on July 7,the state government has issued instructions to the collectors of 33 districts to send beneficiaries of different state and centre-run schemes for the rally. The entire expenditure will be borne by the government.

The government is not leaving any stone unturned to make the PM’s proposed Jaipur visit a success.Official sources have revealed that the government has issued instructions to collectors of all the 33 districts of the state to identify the beneficiaries of around a dozen schemes of the union and state government. Each collector has been given a target of at least 9,300 beneficiaries, sources said.

The Kota division has been given a target of sending around 22,000 beneficiaries of different government schemes.

The government departments would bear the expenses of beneficiaries including their food, transportation and accommodation.

The government schemes whose beneficiaries would be sent to the rally includes Bhamashah Swastha Beema Yojana, farm loan waiver scheme, Ujjawala scheme, scooty distribution scheme for school girls among others.

District collector Baran, S P Singh, confirmed that the state government has asked the district administration to identify beneficiaries of around a dozen government schemes who would participate in the rally.

Reacting to the use of government machinery for PM’s visit, former Congress minister, Bharat Singh said that since the popularity of PM Modi is on downhill, there could be dearth of crowd at his rally and hence the state government is gathering show crowd.

Former Congress minister Shanti Dhariwal also alleged that this is for the first time that government machinery is being used for sending beneficiaries for any Prime Minister’s visit. This reflects lack of popularity of Modi and chief minister Vasundhara Raje.