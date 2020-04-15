e-paper
Home / Jaipur / Come forward for coronavirus test without fear, says Ashok Gehlot as cases rise in Jaipur

Come forward for coronavirus test without fear, says Ashok Gehlot as cases rise in Jaipur

He said the state government has provided all facilities in hospitals for treatment. People can call helpline numbers and the government is committed to take care of health and save lives.

jaipur Updated: Apr 15, 2020 19:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
CM Ashok Gehlot expressed concern over rising covid-19 cases in Jaipur. (HT Photo)
         

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed concern over the rising cases of coronavirus in Ramganj area in Jaipur here and appealed to people to come forward for testing for their possible infection without any fear.

“I appeal to everyone in Jaipur to please come forward for the corona test and do not be afraid. Many of the corona virus infected patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals,” Gehlot said in a tweet.

He said the state government has provided all facilities in hospitals for treatment. People can call helpline numbers and the government is committed to take care of health and save lives.

“We are quite confident that we are capable of defeating corona. I am saying this because I have full faith in my doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, police and administrative officials who are trying to save lives of people without any relaxation. My heartfelt thanks to them for their dedication and selfless service,” he added.

All India Congress Committee general secretary and state in-charge Avinash Pandey said all workers of the state government and Congress party are working under the guidance of the chief minister for continuously neutralising the impact of the corona pandemic.

Pandey appealed to people to maintain a “supportive atmosphere” along with following the lockdown rules to win over coronavirus.

