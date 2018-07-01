Congress likely to seek an explanation from Jyoti Khandelwal

The state Congress is likely to seek an explanation from former mayor Jyoti Khandelwal after she released a press note on Saturday questioning why a minority candidate is being chosen from Kishanpole instead of the Hawa Mahal assembly constituency, which has more Muslim voters.

“A minority candidate is given a ticket from Kishanpole, despite having a fewer number of community votes in comparison to Hawa Mahal. After delimitation of eight constituencies, the community was happy given representation on two seats but it soon changed to clashes when outsiders were given tickets – resulting in defeat,” stated the note.

The Congress has on three occasions given tickets to Muslim candidate from Kishanpole and has faced defeat. State party general secretary Jyoti Khandelwal stated that the results will be fruitful if tickets are given to Muslim candidates from Hawa Mahal and Adarsh Nagar.

Reacting to the issue, a senior leader, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The Congress has never fought an election or given tickets on the basis of caste. Such statements from party leaders are unacceptable. The issue has been brought to the notice of the secretary in-charge, who has held discussions with the district president, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas. A show cause notice will be issued to Khandelwal in a day or two seeking clarification.”

Commenting on the issue Khandelwal, who is an aspirant from Kishanpole, said, “The press note issued was to put out my version. What I have stated is that minority candidates should be given ticket from seats where they have more chances of winning. Also, a ticket should be given to a candidate, who is a resident of the constituency and not an outsider.”

In May, Khandelwal and Amin Kagzi, another probable candidate from Kishanpole constituency, clashed over the timing of burning an effigy while protesting against oil price hike.